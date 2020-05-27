“We now have two thriller genres on OTT”: Shailesh Kapoor, Ormax

It is beginning to get its own sensibility, but I don’t think it is uniquely Indian; it’s more of a global sensibility, more like what TV used to be in the USA – multiple tracks and complex character arcs... it’s more than just telling a story and doing some gimmicks, which is how a lot of it may have started. Compared to films, you can dive deeper into the psyche of a character in an OTT show. Writers of shows are keeping this in mind now; they want to tell stories in a format that's very different from films.