A market researcher must also pay attention to what has been left unsaid: HUL's Anila Vinayak

Anila Vinayak is the GM of Consumer & Marketing Insights for Foods at Hindustan Unilever, the company which gave birth to market research in India. In a conversation with afaqs!’s Sreekant Khandekar at the recent Media Quest Summit in Mumbai she spoke about how HUL uses consumer research strategically.

Excerpts:

Sreekant Khandekar:What does it take to transform data into desire, and when does the magic happen?

Anila Vinayak:The true magic happens when one can transform data into something much deeper and more meaningful. There are two crucial steps involved. The first step pertains to what we refer to as insight. However, that insight truly becomes magical when the executors, namely the marketers, can embed it deeply within the cultural context of their execution. To me, this is where the true magic happens.

For example, the data insight for one of our company’s brands (Surf Excel) centred on the idea that children develop best when allowed to get dirty. This allows them to play freely and, naturally, get messy.

The Indian consumer was grappling with how to navigate this situation. To root the concept culturally, the brand team articulated the idea of "kuch achha karne mein agar daag lagte hain, to daag acche hain". This perspective resonated deeply with women and mothers, instilling a sense of pride.

At that time, mothers desired their children to achieve success; however, they also valued qualities such as trust, respect, caring, and sharing. This is where the tagline of "daag acche hain" originated. In fact, this approach has contributed to the brand's growth for over the past 20 to 30 years.

Sreekant Khandekar:Could you provide a recent example of a brand insight that you or your team developed, which was transformed into a successful moment for a brand?

Anila Vinayak:Actually, there are many. Let me tell you about one of my favourite examples. It's not particularly recent, but it is genuinely powerful. We have a laundry brand (Wheel) that sells well in rural India. In our advertising for this brand, we consistently portrayed a couple deeply in love.

The man was played at the time by Salman Khan, and the ads were filled with romance—flowers in the air, music, and people running around trees. Then, we conducted what is known as an archetype study. This involves engaging with fans of your brand to truly understand how it resonates with them and why.

What became evident when speaking to women, even in rural Uttar Pradesh, was that their expectations had shifted away from merely seeking romance. They had evolved and now desired a partner who would genuinely support them in their personal development. They sought a true partnership, rather than just a romantic connection.

That, in fact, altered the entire trajectory of the brand. I believe that when one possesses such powerful insights, they can facilitate decades of growth. This has certainly been the case for this brand as well. I believe we have been on this journey for approximately eight to ten years now.

Sreekant Khandekar:When discussing insights, there is often a natural assumption that a single, significant insight has resulted in a particular outcome. However, could it be that a series of sharper, smaller insights can also lead to something substantial?

Anila Vinayak:There is a role for both approaches. Generally, when examining elements such as brand purpose and brand communication strategies, they tend to be on a larger scale.

On the other hand, smaller insights are particularly valuable for everyday activation. For example, when considering what my next social media post should be, having some insightful data to guide that decision is quite beneficial. Therefore, I think both larger and smaller insights have their respective roles.

Marketers must learn to evaluate these aspects effectively.

Sreekant Khandekar:When you and your team stumble upon something noteworthy, how is it translated into actionable outcomes? There could be a promising idea that excites you, yet ultimately it may end up lying in some file.

Anila Vinayak:Fortunately for me, at Unilever, we are a very consumer-centric organisation. Such issues rarely arise. My mantra to my team is always to spend 20% of your time on the actual work, another 20% aligning that work with your stakeholders, and the remaining time on continuous improvement.

One of the key factors in our success is early alignment with cross-functional teams. This approach prevents us from working in silos and fosters collaboration which helps build significant buy-in from the outset.

Sreekant Khandekar:The concept of desire has evolved over time in India - across locations, genders, and age groups. Is there a common theme that stands out here?

Anila Vinayak:Yes. To me, the concept of desire is somewhat nebulous. It is certainly true that everyone responds to what they find desirable based on their own cultural background and life stage. This raises the question of what my cultural values are, how they fit into this context, and what they signify.

Take skincare. If you trace its development from very basic semiotics to the present day, you will find at least five or eight distinct types. One of these is a minimalism-based semiotic, exemplified by the derma brands that utilise green and white bottles, which convey a strong sense of functionality.

On the other end of the spectrum, there is Ayurveda, particularly luxury Ayurveda, which taps into a more sensory experience.

Another good example, when analysing the concept of desire, is the luxury category: watches, perfumes, and even whiskey. Around 20-30 years ago, the codes of desire in this category were predominantly centred on opulence. Everything was characterised by black and gold, which effectively evoked the luxury codes associated with that era.

About a decade ago, the focus shifted towards craftsmanship, artisanship, and provenance. Questions arose such as: Where is the whiskey from? Who made it? It's handcrafted.

In contrast, the current trends are increasingly leaning towards individualisation and personalisation. What does drinking this whiskey say about my identity? Likewise, what does the watch I wear communicate about me? It is becoming more than just a product; it reflects my values through the brands I choose.

Sreekant Khandekar:Having a sincere emotional connection with the person you're engaging with can make a profound difference. What do you advise your team on this?

Anila Vinayak:Good market research is a skill; it’s an art form. The biggest advice I can give is that, as much as you listen to what is being said, you must also pay attention to what is not being said. This is critical. A good market researcher will always be able to discern what has been left unsaid.

The journey actually begins even before you reach the consumer's home. Consider where she lives and the circumstances in which she is consuming your category.

For example, when I see a jar of corn in a lower LSM household but placed high up, it indicates how precious that product is to her. Similarly, the environment in which the clothes are washed provides insights into the type of laundry powder that may or may not be effective.

It is important to note that only 7% of communication comprises the actual words spoken. In fact, 55% of communication is conveyed through body language, while the remaining portion relates to tonality. This raises the question: what skills do we, as researchers, possess to discern these non-verbal cues, rather than merely focusing on the words that are spoken?

Sreekant Khandekar:Is there any final advice you would offer on how market research can be used by businesses?

Anila Vinayak:Your choice to utilise formal market research is entirely a matter of personal preference and depends on the magnitude of your business challenge.

However, it is essential to remain consumer-centric. There is absolutely nothing that can replace consumer intimacy. It is crucial to stay informed about your consumers, their thoughts, and the factors influencing them.

In today’s world, this does not necessarily require you to visit a village to meet consumers in person. Even in rural areas, consumers are active on Instagram, allowing you to observe the content they engage with and gain valuable insights into market trends.