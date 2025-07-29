Custom cups and desi flavours: How Starbucks is brewing a Gen Z strategy

There was a time when coffee was simply… coffee. Today, it serves as a mood board, an aesthetic, and a lifestyle accessory, particularly for Gen Z. As you scroll through Instagram Reels, you'll encounter oat milk lattes served in glass tumblers, iced matcha nestled in car cup holders, and golden-hour café selfies featuring minimalist cups prominently displayed.

In neighbourhoods of Mumbai such as Bandra and Indiranagar, new cafés appear to emerge weekly, each striving for the ideal combination of ambiance, visibility, and viral appeal. In many Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, café-hopping has emerged as the contemporary equivalent of bar-hopping: a means to relax, work, socialise, or merely be noticed.

In this era of vibe-first cafés, the question arises: how do global chains like Starbucks remain relevant in a market saturated with artisanal indies and Instagrammable upstarts? What does this tell us about India's current coffee drinking and sharing habits?

In a conversation with afaqs!, Mitali Maheshwari, head of product and marketing at Tata Starbucks, reveals how India’s largest international coffee brand is interpreting the changing beverage preferences of young India — one roast, one reel, and one vada pav at a time.

A gentle roast for a more sensitive generation

At the heart of Starbucks' recent product shift is the Blonde Roast — a lighter, smoother coffee featuring citrussy notes that stands in contrast to the traditionally bold and bitter profiles. Although Blonde Roast has been part of Starbucks’ global offerings for years, it is now receiving a strategic emphasis in India, primarily due to the evolving tastes of consumers.

“We’re seeing a growing segment of consumers who are newer to coffee or prefer subtler, less intense flavours,” Maheshwari explains.

“Removing the upcharge on the Blonde Roast and using it in limited-time flavour innovations like the date cortado and pecan iced shaken espresso is our way of encouraging discovery.”

Customisation: From premium to baseline

Maheshwari asserts that the chain’s beverage ecosystem provides thousands of potential beverage combinations, and its focus on customisation aligns with Gen Z’s wish to express their individuality.

“A flat white is no longer just a flat white it could be with oat milk, Blonde Roast, less foam, and a dash of cinnamon,” she says, adding that the chain is seeing "a strong uptake in personalised orders, especially among Gen Z”.

With the emergence of alternative milks, flavour shots, and dairy-free cold brews, the menu is adapting to reflect not only dietary requirements but also personal identity and lifestyle choices.

Mitali Maheshwari, Head of Product and Marketing, Tata Starbucks

The coexistence of vada pav and filter coffee with lattes

Although global consistency holds significance, Starbucks’ India menu increasingly resembles a thoughtfully curated local food journal. Regional snacks such as Dakshini Chicken Puff, Thecha Swirl, and filter coffee now accompany caramel macchiatos and espresso shots.

“These decisions are deeply rooted in consumer insights. “India is a very complex market, and there are many India's within India. What works in the South won’t work in Maharashtra. We design our menu to reflect that,” says Maheshwari.

One example she highlights is the Picco Cup — a 6oz portion priced at Rs 185, inspired by India’s traditional tea-drinking habit of smaller cups and shorter breaks. The food pairings are crafted to evoke a sense of both familiarity and premium quality.

Many, such as the Thecha Swirl, are created in partnership with regional collaborators like Imagine Foods (founded by Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh) to ensure cultural authenticity.

Gen Z, shareability and the rise of ‘Feed-First’ coffee

It is undeniable that coffee has become synonymous with content in today's world. Starbucks' recent product designs, ranging from brightly coloured Refreshers featuring green coffee extract to merchandise collaborations with Stanley, Disney, and Sabyasachi, are intentionally crafted for shareability.

“Gen Z sees coffee as an extension of their personality. The experience must be aesthetic," says Maheshwari. “Increasingly, the beverage must align with their values—whether that involves being plant-based, low in caffeine, or seasonal.”

This strategy includes fruit-forward drinks, cold brews steeped for 48 hours, and personalised mugs.

Experiential ‘Reserve’ stores, featuring more curated menus and immersive settings, represent another way Starbucks is engaging young consumers at the intersection of lifestyle and luxury.

Digital yet connected

Despite a post-pandemic boom in food delivery, Starbucks in India continues to generate most of its sales through in-store transactions. “Starbucks isn’t just about the beverage, it’s about the 'third place' experience. Friendly baristas, name calls, sticky notes on cups, and study sessions all add up to a sense of belonging that can’t be bottled in a delivery bag.”

That being said, digital is not being overlooked. From app-based ordering to WhatsApp journeys with Swiggy and Zomato, Maheshwari notes a clear Gen Z preference for “seamless digital-first convenience".

The road ahead: Personalisation as the brand DNA

Starbucks is set to intensify its efforts in three key areas: personalisation, localisation, and brand-as-lifestyle. The company aims to integrate itself into daily routines through coffee blends such as India Estates, flavour profiles like Date Cortado, and limited-edition collaborations with designers, positioning itself not merely as a source of caffeine but as a cultural touchpoint.

“People don’t just carry our cups. They carry a little bit of the Starbucks experience with them,” says Maheshwari.