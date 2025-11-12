Godrej Interio: Redesigning furniture as a canvas for modern Indian self-expression

When a 127-year-old conglomerate reshapes itself, reinvention doesn’t just happen at the corporate level; it trickles into how its brands think, look, and connect. After the Godrej Group’s split in April 2024 into Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) and Godrej Industries Group (GIG), the flagship company, Godrej & Boyce, now part of GEG, began sharpening its focus on innovation-led manufacturing and design.

Among its many verticals, one brand is quietly but confidently redefining how Indians think about furniture: Godrej Interio.

Born out of Godrej & Boyce’s manufacturing heritage that dates back to 1923, Interio has long been synonymous with reliability and craftsmanship. But with its new brand identity unveiled in October 2025 and the relaunch of its flagship store in Mumbai’s Vikhroli not just as a store but as an experiential design destination, the brand seems to be asking a bigger question: What does furniture mean in the age of personal expression?



A growing market for design-led living



This brand evolution comes as the Indian furniture market enters a period of rapid expansion. Valued at around USD 23.8 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach USD 44.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Some estimates go further, forecasting growth from USD 30.6 billion in 2025 to USD 64.1 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.1%—reflecting India’s growing appetite for design-forward, functional living spaces.



In this expanding landscape, Godrej Interio leads the organised segment with a 15% share, aiming to cross 20%, as per ET Retail. Competitors like IKEA, Durian, Urban Ladder, Pepperfry and Nilkamal are also intensifying their omnichannel and design-led play.

From functionality to experience

Spread across 22,000 square feet, Interio’s Vikhroli flagship feels less like a store and more like a lived-in design journal.

A mangrove kitchen café, inspired by the surrounding Vikhroli mangroves, ties the space back to its local ecology, while an outdoor furniture collection brings attention to how city balconies and terraces are evolving into personal sanctuaries.

The store also experiments with newer categories of kids' furniture and gaming rooms that mirror contemporary lifestyles shaped by play, performance and comfort. A section devoted to soft furnishings, from Bauhaus-inspired geometry to Naga weaves and tactile knits, adds texture and narrative, reminding visitors that design, at its best, is as much about expression as it is about utility.

“We’re moving from simply making furniture to designing experiences that reflect individuality, pace and belonging,” says Reshu Saraf, Head of Marketing at Godrej Interio. “Indian homes today are deeply personal and expressive, and we want Interio to evolve to meet that sentiment.”

It’s a telling statement from a brand that once stood for durability above all else. The new Interio aims to merge that legacy of craftsmanship with the aesthetics and agility of a design-led lifestyle brand.











A digital soul in a physical space

Furniture shopping by nature has always been tactile. But Interio’s new model fuses that physical intimacy with a robust digital backbone. The revamped online platform features AI-powered discovery, 360° walkthroughs, a 3D room planner, and even a GenAI chatbot to help customers visualise and personalise designs.

“Convenience is non-negotiable,” Saraf says. “Over 15% of our furniture revenue now comes from online sales, and almost 30% of that comes from our e-commerce platform.”

Customers can now switch seamlessly between store visits, online browsing and video consultations with design experts.

Crafting an Indian aesthetic for a global mindset

Even as Godrej Interio embraces modernity, it hasn’t turned its back on Indian craft.

The brand has collaborated with artisans and handicraft organisations across the country to reinterpret traditional techniques for modern homes, such as reimagining Naga weaves for soft furnishings or fusing geometric patterns inspired by Bauhaus with Indian motifs.

“Collaborating with Indian artisans allows us to offer designs that are culturally rooted yet globally relevant,” Saraf explains. “It’s about modern Indian homes that don’t want imported aesthetics; they want authenticity, but reinterpreted for now.”

From TV to OTT to touchpoints at home

If Interio’s design language has changed, so has the way it speaks. The brand’s media mix has turned decisively digital: 60% of total spends now go to digital channels, with 40–45% funnelled into connected TV and OTT platforms.

Out-of-home presence at major airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata ensures the brand remains visible to the urban consumer while constantly in motion.

The next phase for Interio is expansion at scale. With a presence across 1,000 stores in more than 600 cities and delivery reaching 18,000+ pin codes, the company plans to add around 300 new showrooms over the next three years.

The focus is on deepening access beyond metros into Tier 2 and 3 markets, while steadily increasing the share of products that meet green certification standards, currently targeted at 60–65% of its portfolio.

A quiet revolution in the making

What makes this shift notable is that it’s unfolding within a company that has witnessed India’s changing idea of home for more than a century. For Godrej Interio, the transformation isn’t about reinvention for reinvention’s sake, but about reinterpreting what it already understands about how Indians live, work, and express identity through their spaces.

As Saraf puts it, the focus ahead is on “mass personalisation at scale anchored in the vision of Design for Modern India”.

In that sense, Interio’s evolution feels less like a rebrand and more like a reflection of the times: a heritage name learning to speak the design language of a younger, more expressive India.