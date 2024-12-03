How Asian Paints' clever content play gives it an edge in a competitive market

Asian Paints, one of the largest paint and décor brands in India, is doubling-down on content amidst increasing competition from newer players entering the home paints sector.

With record net sales of Rs 35,495 crore in FY24 and a robust 33% YoY growth in profit after tax to Rs 5,460 crore, Asian Paints is India’s leading paint company, commanding over 50% of the Rs 70,000-crore decorative paints market. However, the company is now encountering intensified competition from emerging players such as Birla Opus and JSW Paints, among others, eager to disrupt its market dominance.



Amit Syngle, MD and CEO of Asian Paints, says, the brand’s core positioning—Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai—has been instrumental in differentiating it from competitors.

“It represents the emotional resonance of our campaigns. Over the years, we’ve aligned our content with evolving media dynamics, embracing the digital boom. Our strategy encompasses a 360-degree approach, differentiating us from competitors. While others rely on rational advertising, we focus on emotional storytelling campaigns that rekindle nostalgic connections with our audience,” he explains.

Earlier this year, Asian Paints revived its iconic 2002 campaign Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, reestablishing a strong emotional bond with its audience. This campaign performed significantly well for the brand.



Where the Heart Is: A content gamechanger

According to Syngle, more and more people are giving importance to how a home makes them feel beyond just the functional benefits. Based on this insight, the brand had launched its marquee series, Where the Heart is, eight years ago.

The series has cemented its place as one of Asian Paints’ impactful content initiatives. It offers an intimate glimpse into celebrity homes, highlighting the personal styles and emotional connections of its featured personalities. However, while the show beautifully showcases celebrity lifestyles and home décor, it does not directly emphasise Asian Paints’ role in transforming and decorating these spaces.

Syngle spoke to afaqs! on the back of the launch of the 8th season of the web series backed by the brand. Speaking about the show’s impact, he says, “This series has driven engagement levels comparable to a blockbuster movie trailer, achieving nearly a billion views. It has strengthened top-of-mind awareness for the brand.”

Joshua Karthik, co-founder of Stories in Motion, the execution partner for the series, adds, “The purpose of the show was to invoke the need and love for home décor and design, and the best way to do it was through driving the aspiration. In the last eight years, we’ve packaged inspiration, aspiration, and the emotional love for homes in five-minute episodes, making it a relatable and aspirational.”

To date, the series has garnered over 100 million views and showcased more than 45 celebrity homes. Recent seasons have featured high-profile personalities, leveraging their unique stories to engage diverse demographics.

According to Syngle, the show is one of its biggest content IPs for the brand.

Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints



Share of ‘surface’ to share of ‘space’

Asian Paints has strategically expanded beyond paints into the home décor and interior solutions space. With offerings like wallpapers, textures, and decorative finishes, coupled with the end-to-end solutions Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Service, the brand now provides comprehensive solutions that transform living spaces.

The brand has transitioned from merely sharing consumers’ wall surfaces to becoming an integral part of their physical spaces, says Syngle.

Future aspirations



For 2025, Asian Paints is focussing on tech-driven visualisation and execution to redefine the home décor experience.

“The future lies in enhancing these service paradigms. We are focussing on technology-driven visualisation and execution. We aim to leverage our core strengths and delve deeper into home décor trends," says the MD and CEO of Asian Paints.

"Our focus is on offering diverse and innovative pathways for home decoration while enhancing the retail and visualisation experience. This will involve increased investment, particularly in digital platforms, to maintain a strong share of voice in this competitive space.”

Despite a challenging market environment, including inflation and increasing competition, a few months ago, the CEO had announced that the company is aiming to become a Rs one lakh-crore revenue company within the next decade. This growth is expected to come from its luxury offerings and a diversified consumer base.

Although the company's Q2 revenues dipped by 5.3% to Rs 8,028 crore compared to Rs 8,479 crore for the same period last year, the home décor segment showed promise with positive momentum. The bath fittings business experienced a 2.1% growth in sales to reach Rs 83.1 crores from Rs 81.4 crore, while the kitchen business saw a strong 8.8% growth, reaching Rs 105.3 crore.

