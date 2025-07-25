How OPPO Reno campaigns use nostalgia and friendships to redefine smartphone marketing

What do a road-trip film, a coming-of-age story, and a late-night college jam session share in common? In the world of OPPO, they all serve as creative ways to market smartphones.

OPPO’s Reno series advertisements have shifted focus from megapixels to memories. Over the years, the campaigns have subtly embraced the emotional language of Hindi cinema, drawing inspiration from the dreamy cityscapes of Wake Up Sid to the friendship-fuelled adventures in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, featuring soundtracks and casting that evoke a more cinematic feel than a traditional phone advertisement.

It’s not just marketing; it’s mood-setting. But in a market constantly chasing the next big feature, why is OPPO choosing to slow down, look back, and tell a story?

In a conversation with afaqs!, Sushant Vashistha, head of product and digital marketing, OPPO India, unpacks how Reno’s campaigns walk the tightrope between tech innovation and storytelling, AI and emotion, and strategy and serendipity.

From films to feels: the role of pop culture

The most recent Reno14 series campaign, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Pooja Hegde, taps into the reality of adult friendships, how busy schedules create distance, and how spontaneous reunions bring people back together. The ad uses a reimagined version of the classic track Awara, adding to its nostalgic pull.

Just before this, OPPO released another film with Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vedang Raina for Reno13 that recreated the road-trip energy of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, complete with camaraderie, scenic escapes, and that unmistakable sense of youthful freedom.

Almost a year earlier, the Reno11 campaign with Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma stirred clear echoes of Wake Up Sid. And across all these, OPPO has consistently woven Indian music, classic story arcs, and friendship-led narratives into its storytelling.

“These characters represent young India people who are out there creating, hustling, and doing more than we did at their age,” says Vashistha. “We want our phones and our communication to reflect that energy.”

This nostalgia-play isn't accidental. OPPO’s team conducts detailed consumer clinics before each campaign, and shifting generational cues have influenced creative pivots.

“We moved from targeting a slightly older audience to now focusing more on the 18–34 cohort. That’s where the mix of Gen Z and millennials comes in and with them, their cultural references,” he adds.”

The soundtrack strategy

The music in OPPO’s ads isn’t just background noise it’s part of the brand’s recall mechanism. From Wake Up Sid to Awara, the brand has repeatedly turned to familiar songs with deep emotional associations.



“Definitely what goes into it is money,” Vashistha admits. “But more than that, it’s research and insight—about what kind of tracks will resonate most and where we can expand their use.” These licensed tracks are repurposed across mainline ads, influencer content, and even UGC extensions.

But wait—where’s the AI?

However, with OPPO positioning itself as an AI-forward brand, why not create AI-generated music or visuals for campaigns? “OG is OG,” Vashistha quips.

“If you change the tracks or concepts too drastically, the emotional connect goes. Having said that, we are using AI in some campaign elements for example, an upcoming influencer-led campaign will use AI-generated music. But we’re careful about where AI adds value versus where authenticity matters more.”

The Reno media mix: digital-first, not digital-only



The storytelling may be emotional, but the media strategy is data-driven. OPPO’s Reno campaigns are largely digital-first, with over half of media investments directed toward online platforms.

“For the Reno audience, which is digital native, that’s where we focus. But for regional or mass awareness, we use TV, cinema, outdoor, and even print tactically,” says Vashistha. “Each media has a defined role depending on the objective.”

The campaigns, he claims, have shown strong ROI not just in terms of conversions, but on brand metrics like preference and consideration. “From Reno11 to Reno14, we’ve seen a multi-point rise in our brand scores across awareness and preference,” he notes.

What premium means in a crowded market

In a price-sensitive market, how does OPPO play the value game without chasing specs?

“Our philosophy is that OPPO should be the most premium offering in every segment it plays in,” Vashistha explains. “Even if you’re buying a ₹20,000 phone, it should feel elevated in design, features and value. For us, premium isn’t about the flagship only it’s about not settling for average at any price point.”

“Our audience already knows the specs—they have that information. What they care about is why a brand is worth choosing. That’s where emotional connection and storytelling come in.”

OPPO x Discovery and the Rise of LUMO

What began as a global collaboration was quickly localised by the India marketing team, aligning closely with the brand’s narrative of “capturing culture in a shot.” According to the company, Discovery’s thematic focus on turning visuals into storytelling moments dovetails neatly with OPPO’s vision of empowering users to express emotion and energy through mobile photography.

This synergy has materialised through campaigns like “Culture in a Shot”, a natural evolution of OPPO’s global “Make Your Moment” platform.

The LUMO initiative is OPPO’s latest step in solidifying its identity not just as a phone maker but as a creative enabler. “We’re not just selling phones with cameras,” Vashistha noted. “We’re giving creators the best possible tools to express themselves.”