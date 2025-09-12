Millennials today, Gen Z tomorrow: How Magicbricks is courting the next homebuyers

Real estate has traditionally not been a focus for Gen Z. For decades, the sector has aimed its efforts at older, financially stable cohorts — those ready to buy or invest. However, with the rise of digital-first platforms like Magicbricks, this dynamic may be shifting.

Advertisment

The brand has experimented with formats such as MBTV and the Get Real with Prasun podcast and has long leaned on digital as its primary driver. The question now is whether this shift also makes the sector more relevant to younger, digitally native audiences.

With its latest digitally led campaign, Pata Badlo, Life Badlo, conceptualised by RK Swamy and written and voiced by Javed Akhtar, Magicbricks taps into the emotional journey of migration while reworking its media mix and providing consumer insight.

At its core, the brand seems to be asking where Gen Z fits into the property conversation and whether the market is ready to welcome them.

Prasun Kumar, chief marketing officer of Magicbricks, explains, “Your address is as integral and important to your personality as your name. India is a country of migrants—35% of Indians move for work or lifestyle reasons. Every move creates fresh demand, whether that’s for renting, PGs, buying, movers, or interiors."

"Each new address becomes a chance at a better life. That’s where Pata Badlo, Life Badlo came from.”

For Kumar, the campaign continues the brand’s tradition of emotive storytelling: “At Magicbricks, we’ve always told stories based on simple consumer truths validated by data. This time, the idea was powerful enough to need a poet’s voice."

"When Javed Akhtar heard it, he related it instantly to his move from a small town in UP to Mumbai and wanted to pen it himself. He even offered to narrate it."

Digital at the core

The campaign rollout reflects Magicbricks’ digital-first DNA. Kumar notes how media habits have flipped in the past five years.

“In 2019, traditional media had 90% reach among our core audience, while digital was at 45%. Today, digital media reaches 95% of the audience, while ATL (Above The Line) media still has a reach of around 90%."

Digital is no longer just an additional component; it is the core of the brand's strategy, which means that the campaign is centred around digital storytelling, enhanced through social media, and supported by traditional channels for recall.

“Digital connects deeper with consumers, while TV, radio, outdoor, and cinema act as reminder media,” Kumar adds.

Prasun Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Magicbricks

Building credibility through content

But Magicbricks’ digital push isn’t just campaign-led. Kumar recalls launching MBTV eight years ago as an effort to “simplify real estate for end users” and address the sector’s trust gap.

“Real estate is a high-ticket, high-gestation category. Consumers want credible, trustworthy information before making decisions,” he explains. “With MBTV, today the world’s largest online real estate channel, we wanted to democratise knowledge: from paperwork and policies to projects, interiors, and even vastu. Content isn’t optional in this category; it’s a must-have.”

The brand also runs the Get Real with Prasun podcast, featuring candid conversations with developers. Kumar says this helps “show the other side of the industry” and gives consumers a sense of the people behind projects.

Millennials today, Gen Z tomorrow

Magicbricks’ consumer research points to a generational shift.

“The core consumer of real estate today is a millennial,” Kumar notes. “But Gen Z, now 28–30 years old, is entering the market with their first property aspirations."

"Both cohorts are digital natives. For them, life is online. That means our storytelling can’t be one-way; it has to be conversational, engaging, and moment-driven.”

Beyond Delhi and Mumbai, which cities are winning buyers’ trust?

While metro markets such as Delhi-NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad remain dominant, Kumar highlights the rise of tier 2 cities as the “emerging story of Indian real estate.” Improved connectivity, expanding airports, expressways, and employment hubs are making cities like Ahmedabad and Pune increasingly attractive.

“Tier 1 cities are geographically saturated. Tier 2 presents better scope for expansion—with infrastructure and ecosystems already in place. That’s why investment is flowing there.”

Beyond city centres: Buyers eye metro outskirts

Kumar adds that in metros, demand is increasingly shifting toward peripheral areas—where buyers and investors look for relatively affordable options, better living spaces, and future appreciation potential. In contrast, tier 2 markets provide a balance of affordability and opportunity, making them attractive destinations for the next wave of homebuyers.

What’s next?

Looking ahead, Kumar predicts technology will fundamentally reshape real estate marketing.

“With Gen Z becoming the core consumer, tech solutions like AI, AR, VR, and immersive experiences will become hygiene. Brands will need to create digital conversational opportunities at every touchpoint. The disruption will be led by technology, but the goal will stay the same: building trust and driving consideration.”