Nykaa increases ad spends by 40% in Q2FY25

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa announced its results for the quarter ending on September 30, 2024. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 10.04 crore reflecting a 71.6% increase from Rs. 5.85 crore in the same period last year.

Nykaa’s consolidated Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew by 24% YoY, reaching Rs.3,652.5 crores, while its consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs.1,874.7 crores, reflecting a similar 24% YoY growth.

Nykaa’s marketing expenses saw a 40% increase, totalling Rs. 236.5 crore vs Rs.1,690 in the same quarter last year. Fulfilment costs were 9.3% of revenue, a slight improvement from 9.7% in Sep-23, showing better operational efficiency.



Business Segment Performance

Beauty Vertical

Nykaa’s beauty segment a primary revenue driver, recorded a 29% YoY GMV increase, reaching Rs.2,783.3 crores in Q2 FY25. The brand saw an expansion of physical retail with 210 stores across 72 cities, a 25% YoY increase in retail space.

It’s investment in high-demand, global brands saw over 170 new brand launches, including luxury names like Yves Saint Laurent and Dr. Jart+. Nykaa’s signature event, Nykaaland 2024, attracted over 25,000 beauty enthusiasts, a 1.7x increase from the previous year, with prominent content creators and brands present.

Owned Brands

Nykaa’s owned beauty brands also experienced a surge, with a 48% year-on-year GMV increase, reaching Rs.360 crores. The company expanded its holdings in Dot & Key and Earth Rhythm while bolstering offerings from Kay Beauty and Nykaa Cosmetics. The brand’s B2B platform, Superstore by Nykaa, registered an impressive 80% year-on-year GMV growth, expanding its network to serve over 235,000 retailers in 1,060+ cities.

Nykaa Fashion’s revenue rose 22% YoY, with a GMV increase of 10%. The fashion segment’s profit margins benefited from enhanced content income and cost efficiencies, leading to a 300+ basis points improvement in EBITDA margins.

