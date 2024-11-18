Trump's election win boosts crypto brand ad spending by 25-30%

Following Donald Trump's triumph in the 2024 U.S. elections, there has been a notable surge in cryptocurrency investments, particularly in Bitcoin. Bitcoin's value soared to about $89,000 shortly after the election results, a 30% increase over the week leading up to November 12, 2024. Other cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin, experienced an impressive increase of 152%.

This increase can be attributed to a sense of optimism surrounding a potentially crypto-friendly administration in US, with expectations for clearer regulations boosting investor sentiment. The ripple effects can be noticed across the globe. In India, Bitcoin hit record highs of over Rs.68.9 lakhs (approximately $84,000), more than doubling its value from a year prior.

Crypto brands drive ad spends

Following the surge in crypto investments, bitcoin and crypto brands in India have been bullish on marketing and advertising. Many brands have launched fresh campaigns aimed at educating and raising awareness about cryptocurrencies. Recently, Binance organised a meetup to explore the future of cryptocurrency in India.

Prashant Verma, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, CoinDCX, notes that its advertising expenditures have increased by 25-30% recently. “We expect spends to double in the next six months. Our focus is primarily on education, our campaign with Gautam Gambhir exemplifies this commitment,” he adds.

Raj Karkara, COO of ZebPay, a crypto exchange brand, says, “As Bitcoin reaches its all-time high, we anticipate an increase in advertising spend from crypto platforms. I expect this momentum will result in a significant rise in advertising investment, positioning the crypto sector as a key driver in the broader advertising landscape. In a fiercely competitive space, maintaining visibility and relevance is paramount, making advertising essential across digital, social, and traditional channels.”

“As one of the oldest players in the crypto space, we prioritise investor education. By leveraging data-driven insights and a multi-channel approach, we engage our audience across digital, social, and traditional media. Our campaigns emphasise education, transparency, and trust—ensuring ZebPay remains one of the most reliable brands in this evolving market,” he says.

Role of influencers

Shayesta Shahzabeen, Brand Strategy and Innovation at BC Web Wise, states, “With Trump's pro-crypto stance boosting investor sentiment, brands are likely to leverage this renewed investor confidence through digital marketing. I expect a 20-30% rise in advertising expenditures, especially on digital platforms for focused engagement and favourable brand perception."

She adds that influencers will significantly impact the industry's growth. She also notes that an increasing number of brands will invest in regional multilingual campaigns to attract investors from tier-two markets.

The rise and fall of India’s crypto advertising

The pandemic proved a boon for crypto exchanges, with brands boosting their ad spending by more than 100% during 2020-2021. We saw celebrities such as Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana as the faces of crypto brands.

However, following the implementation of the 30% tax on profits from cryptocurrency transactions in 2022, many crypto platforms scaled back their advertising budgets by 80-90%. The high taxation rate created a challenging environment for these companies, prompting them to reassess their marketing strategies and expenditures.

Following the positive sentiment surrounding cryptocurrency in the U.S., leaders anticipate a ripple effect that will positively influence sentiments in India.

