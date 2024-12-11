Whisper's take on the competitive menstrual hygiene market in India

The feminine hygiene market in India is witnessing robust growth, marked by intense competition among well-established multinational corporations to rising local direct-to-consumer brands.

Valued at approximately Rs 5,860 crore, the market is projected to expand significantly, reaching an estimated Rs 15,120 crore by 2029, according to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence.

Industry giants like Procter & Gamble's Whisper, which commands a substantial 51% market share, and Stayfree, holding around 21%, are innovating rapidly to meet evolving consumer needs and counter competition. As Sanitary napkins, continue to be the most widely used feminine hygiene products in India, these leading brands continue to innovate in this space.

While tampons, menstrual cups, and panties are available, they are less commonly used compared to sanitary pads, which dominate the market due to their accessibility and cultural acceptance. However, several D2C brands, are actively serving this space.

Girish Kalyanaraman, vice president and category head – feminine care, Procter & Gamble India, told afaqs! that the growing competition is fostering awareness about menstrual hygiene.

“Competition is indeed growing, and that’s good—it fosters more awareness and conversation about menstrual hygiene. However, our unwavering focus on consumer needs and ability to deliver superior solutions have kept us ahead for over two decades. We aim to continue delighting consumers with a diverse range of offerings tailored to their unique needs,” he said.

In line with this commitment, Whisper has launched its Curvewear Ultra Pad, designed with input from thousands of women to ensure it meets their expectations for comfort and protection. “This collaboration makes us believe this product is a true game-changer,” added Kalyanaraman. The new pads according to Kalyanaraman feature the world’s first Curvewear Technology, which is designed to seamlessly fit the contours of a woman’s body, ensuring up to no gaps, no leaks, and a soft, comfortable feel all day long.

The curvewear pads are available at different price points starting from Rs.65 for six pads to Rs.336 for 48 pads.

Marketing plans and focus on Gen-Z

Whisper has enlisted actress Ananya Pandey as the face of its latest campaign, which aims to normalise discussions about menstruation through authentic storytelling and digital engagement. This strategy reflects a broader trend in the industry, where brands are leveraging social media and influencer marketing to connect with consumers.

“The plan is comprehensive, with a focus on where consumers spend their time, especially on digital platforms. Our campaigns will include influencers, digital videos, social media, connected TV, and traditional mediums like television. The tonality will be authentic, showcasing real struggles like leaks and blood stains, to normalise and empower conversations about menstruation,” said Kalyanaraman.

Expectations from 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, Kalyanaraman is optimistic about Whisper's continued leadership in the market, attributing it to ongoing innovations and a commitment to advancing menstrual hygiene standards.

According to him, in its 30-year history in India, the brand has contributed significantly to expanding the feminine hygiene category exponentially, from a market worth Rs 35 crore three decades ago to Rs 8,500 crore today. The brand's efforts extend beyond product development; it also aims to educate young girls in schools about menstruation.

