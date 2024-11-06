Anu Kapoor invokes Rajshree pan persona to talk STDs for Durex

Durex’s latest campaign, featuring actor Anu Kapoor, has sparked conversation and captured social media’s attention with its innovative strategy to promoting close-fit condoms.

The ad opens with Kapoor portraying an academic figure, clutching a book as he articulates the attributes of a true friend. This setup playfully references Kapoor’s famous pan masala ads, where he employed a similar narrative style to promote the products.

The iconic ads from the 90s and early 2000s have made a comeback in pop culture, frequently circulating as memes on social media due to their unexpected tone and product messaging.

The campaign-

Rajshri Pan Masala Ads from 2000s

Executed by the agency Youngun, the Durex ad embraces this pop culture phenomenon to craft a playful and captivating story. Ultimately, Kapoor discloses that the "best friend" he mentions is the condom, adding a humorous twist that has entertained online audiences.

The commercial has garnered significant acclaim for its inventive approach and wit, skilfully leveraging Kapoor's trusted persona to create an engaging and memorable conversation about sexual health.

An insightful perspective on culture

Nashrah Shaikh, a creative associate at Youngun, highlights that the pan masala trope was a purposeful selection, leveraging its significance as a cultural reference. “The brand sought an engaging and culturally relevant approach, and we successfully provided that,” she shares.

Shaikh notes that the campaign’s brief emphasised the close-fitting and “invisible” qualities of the product, and Youngun aimed to express these characteristics in a manner that would connect with audiences.

Bringing friendship to the forefront

The ad employs the friendship analogy, presenting it with a novel perspective. The story revolves around two male friends, a dynamic that some viewers have seen as a welcoming gesture towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Shaikh clarifies that the concept was intended to evoke the notion of a “best friend” and offer a relatable way to discuss condom use. “The emphasis on two men was not a deliberate decision; it centres around friendship and support. We are pleased that audiences are discovering favourable interpretations."

Naresh Gupta, co-founder of BangInTheMiddle, believes, “If it was purposeful, it’s a bold move, even bolder than the meme format.”

When addressing sensitive subjects such as sexual wellness, brands frequently resort to humour or crude comedy; however, this tactic may undermine the brand's integrity over time.

Industry reactions: Bold, modern, and impactful

Marketing and branding experts provide diverse viewpoints on the direction Durex is taking with the advertisement. Nisha Sampath, an independent brand consultant, asserts that the campaign successfully engages younger audiences by leveraging elements of pop culture.

“To break taboos, especially in areas like sexual wellness, brands often need to disrupt and spark conversations, which I think they’ve achieved here. Although the sexual wellness brands have long promoted awareness, there’s stiff competition, and traditional tasteful ads can sometimes fade into the background. This bold approach makes the brand memorable,” she adds.

Gupta, of BangInTheMiddle, appreciates the campaign’s openness to incorporate humour in a field that is usually handled with a more serious approach. He emphasises that addressing sensitive subjects in a friendly manner enhances audience involvement.

"This playful style creates shareable content, which can be impactful,” Gupta notes. He also believes that refined brands like Durex can gain from such unexpected strategies when executed thoughtfully, although he acknowledges it’s a shift from the usual approach.

However, Nandita Chalam, who previously served as senior VP & ECD at JWT and is now a visiting faculty member at the Xavier Institute of Communications, believes that the ad is quite ‘off-brand’ for a company like Durex.

“They have used ‘friendship’ as an analogy, which can be an interesting approach often seen in more complex segments like insurance. However, the comparison between condoms and friendship, particularly with two males in the background, might not resonate as intended.”

This campaign signifies a change in Durex’s approach to communication, introducing a playful element while continuing to prioritise sexual health education. Durex has traditionally adopted a refined tone infused with humour, but this campaign aligns it with a modern, culturally-relevant context.

