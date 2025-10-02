Brands weave humour, heart, and tradition into Durga Puja campaigns

Durga Puja is not only Kolkata’s most significant cultural celebration but also a time when brands throughout India seek to engage with audiences through various mediums such as food, fashion, tradition, and storytelling.

This year, campaigns by brands such as Eno, Swiggy, Polycab, Safed Detergent, and Parle-G highlight diverse approaches that incorporate elements of humour, gamification, and emotional narratives steeped in cultural significance.

Eno

Eno stepped into festive marketing with a campaign titled Pet Puja Ki Tayari, positioning its product as the go-to option for uninterrupted feasting. Through humorous reels and quirky out-of-home activations around pandals, the brand reminded consumers to prepare for heavy indulgence during the Puja celebrations.

Swiggy

Swiggy expanded its in-app festive campaign titled ShresthoPujo 2.0 offerings with voting contests for favourite pandals, gamified activities such as quizzes and ordering tasks, and a Bhog Box priced at Rs 21 featuring traditional dishes. The campaign aimed to provide Puja experiences to users who were unable to participate in person.

Polycab

Polycab introduced 'India's Safe & Happy Connection' and created people-first activations across Gujarat, West Bengal, and Karnataka during Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dasara. The brand used community touchpoints, from cool zones and charging points at Garba and pandals to safety support in Mysuru, to build visibility while aligning with festival needs.

Safed Detergent

Safed’s new advertisement, titled Kuch Daag Hatate Hai, Kuch Bhed Mitate Hai, tells the story of a mother spreading festive joy by gifting a kurta to a child employed in a shop. The narrative connects the brand’s identity with compassion, emphasising that motherhood is central to its festive messaging.

Parle-G

Parle-G’s campaign, titled G Maane Genius Durga Puja Film, celebrates the artisans in Kolkata’s Kumartuli and their significant role in shaping Durga idols. Through the story of a young photographer who bonds with a sculptor, the film highlights simple joys, everyday resilience, and the biscuit’s longstanding cultural presence.

TechnoSport





TechnoSport has launched its Durga Puja campaign film, Fit for Pujo, bringing to life the anticipation and joy that surround the festival. Released on Mahalaya, the film captures the emotional build-up for Puja — from the preparations to the excitement of wearing new clothes.