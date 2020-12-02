CRED, for a change, didn’t audition anyone for its print ad

The brand takes a dig at its recent IPL campaign. Also, pay close attention to a few words and the QR code of the ad.
CRED, the Bangalore-based credit card bill payment rewards app ran probably the most popular campaign of 2020. Called ‘Not everyone gets it’, the campaign had some of India’s most popular names audition for a ‘CRED ad’ and fail. Humorous and curious, the ads ticked most boxes a brand would expect from its campaign.
Now, the app on 29 November 2020 (Sunday) ran a full-page print ad across major newspapers. The cover image of the ad belongs to the Mumbai edition of The Times of India.
The copy reads, “We didn’t have to audition this QR code for our newspaper ad.” It’s uncommon to see brands take a dig at themselves and come out on top.
Now, pay close attention to the words of the copy. The tittle of the letter i in the word 'audition' is a miniature photograph of Bappi Lahiri.
Focus your eyes on the letter d of the word 'ad' and you will spot Daler Mehndi.
Lastly, before you scan the QR code, tell us if you can spot Govinda.
CRED ran the ‘Not everyone gets it’ campaign during the DREAM 11 IPL that took place between19 September 2020 to 10 November 2020. From actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Govinda to singers Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Daler Mehndi, and Bappi Lahiri, we saw all of them audition for a CRED commercial and fail humorously.