Dunzo’s new animated ad takes the mickey out of exaggerated kitchen scenes

The ad, third of its kind, pushes the brands’ Dunzo Daily offering; delivery in 19 minutes.
Dunzo’s latest series of ads, in a bid to promote, is speedy hyperlocal grocery delivery, mock the very kitchen instances that go on to necessitate this service.
Animated in appearance and hyped in nature, the three ads tell us the story of one kitchen event that make many respond in exaggerated behaviours eliciting laughs or dismay from the one standing next to them.
The service being touted in the three ads is ‘Dunzo Daily’. It is the quick commerce offering from the online delivery brand i.e. order the groceries and essentials you need and it will deliver it to your address in 19 minutes.
Quick commerce focuses on the last mile of an e-commerce transaction where the focus is on delivery time measured in minutes, not hours or days.
Before the trio of animated ads, Dunzo had roped in real actors Karishma Kapoor, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Sunil Grover, and Sunny Deol.
Dunzo battles the likes of Swiggy Instamart (15-30 mins), Grofers (10 minutes), Zepto (10 minutes) for supremacy in the quick commerce space.