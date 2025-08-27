How Zepto’s OOH campaign turned its audience into co-creators

Every time you hit refresh on LinkedIn, there's a good chance you'll stumble upon one of Zepto’s eye-catching out-of-home (OOH) ads. Guess what? Zepto just launched a fun activation at the Noida Sector 51 metro station, in which Bold Care and Shaadi.com have come together to stir up conversations about modern relationships and intimacy.

The campaign showcases three billboards placed next to each other: Zepto sets the tone with “tum, mai aur do cup chai – sukoon wala pyaar.” Next up, Shaadi.com joins in with “tum aur mai – forever wala pyaar.” And, Bold Care wraps it up with “bas mai – pleasure wala pyaar.”

Together, these messages tell a clever story that moves from companionship to commitment and finally, to intimacy.

Last month, the quick commerce platform launched its One Name, Two Meanings campaign, and within days, it went viral. But what made it blow up wasn’t just the clever name-based wordplay—it was because of the audience’s love.

They began creating their own versions and amplifying the campaign organically across platforms.

“We knew the line had cultural stickiness, but we didn’t foresee it becoming our biggest-ever UGC campaign,” says Priyamvada Rathi, brand manager, Zepto.

“We seeded the idea using playful name-based personalisation, turning category assortment into a canvas for people to see themselves in. It not only built recall for Zepto’s assortment but also proved that relevance can travel far without being forced.”

Crafted with a balance of instinct and insight, the campaign later got entirely co-authored by the internet. Within days, the ads sparked what Rathi calls a “cross-platform movement” – and all without any extra media spend.

People recreated their own versions, shared them on LinkedIn and Instagram, and tagged Zepto, generating over 1,000 pieces of UGC. “It showed us how a simple, relatable format can flip the usual brand-customer dynamic and trigger a domino effect,” Rathi adds.

The campaign was strategically launched in culturally diverse, high-footfall locations where name-based wordplay would click instantly. While Zepto expected conversations, the scale of audience participation exceeded expectations.

For the brand, success wasn’t measured by impressions alone. “Active participation is as important as traditional metrics,” Rathi explains.

“We look at shares, recreations, playful adaptations, and tagged posts as key indicators of engagement. With this campaign, a lot of UGC pieces were created in just a few days, proving a deep connection with the idea. If the work makes someone smile or say ‘that’s so me’, the job is done.”

The response also reflects a growing trend where a brand like Zepto inspires audiences to create their own versions of ads.

“Audience participation is a strong sign of cultural relevance. When people build on a brand’s idea, it adds richness and keeps the conversation alive. While brands should ensure the core message stays intact, encouraging creative expression allows the narrative to grow in positive and engaging ways.”

Building on the same narrative, the quick commerce company collaborated with Zouk, the bag brand, for an outdoor ad in Andheri, Mumbai — and the audience quickly responded with their own versions. Seems like Zepto has already kickstarted a trend!

Interestingly, Zepto chose not to amplify or repost any of the user-generated content officially from the One Name, Two Meanings campaign.

“We value the authenticity of organic content. In this case, we felt the campaign’s magic came from it being community-led and unfiltered, so we let it flourish naturally,” Rathi said.

As the festive season approaches, Zepto plans to build on these learnings. “We’re leaning into participatory ideas again, but with a fresh seasonal hook,” Rathi revealed.

“The goal is to continue creating campaigns that resonate naturally, spark participation, and showcase Zepto’s range in a personal and relevant way.”