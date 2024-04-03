Indian National Congress parodies Modi with Tide-like packaging and bemoans BJP in three new ads

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
They come less than a week after the ruling party spoofed the members of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance
Indian National Congress’ recent press conference had all the makings of a laundry detergent ad, with an unexpected twist on Tide’s (P&G) poster carrying the image of Prime Minister Modi.
INC spokesperson Pawan Khera had a colleague drop a white t-shirt covered in black writing namely ‘scam’, ‘extortion’, and ‘fraud’, among others inside a washing machine christened BJP Washing Machine.
And when the said clothing was removed from the machine, the black writing now read – BJP Modi Wash.
Before the video ends, viewers can see a poster resembling the colours and style of Tide with the prime minister’s face on it and words that read Modi Washing Powder in Hindi.
It is not the first time a political party has used a brand’s name or colours in its messaging. Last year (2023), Telangana’s ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) morphed the face of the Nirma Girl with politicians who deserted their parties to join the BJP.
The posters were aimed against Home Minister Amit Shah who was in Telangana capital Hyderabad to attend the 54th CISF Raising Day parade.
At the same time, a poster using Tide’s ‘Chaunk Gaye’ was used to attack Prime Minister Modi, and how the BJP was luring rival politicians to join its party.
Tide seems to be the politician’s favourite mocking tool. Back in 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party hijacked the brand’s famous communication to attack the state of schools in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.
Coming back to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the INC has released bite-sized ads that each attack the alleged failures of the ruling party.
A despondent lady looks on as a vegetable hawker arranges onions on the weighing scale; inflation is hurting her home’s finances, and she exclaims, “How do I run my home!”
Another ad shows a young engineering graduate formally dressed leave for work only to take off his tie at a distance from his home.
Why? The outfit was only to fool his mother because unemployment had forced him to drive a rickshaw. The promises of Make in India and Startup India are questioned in this spot.
A third ad talks about the incidents of paper leaks that throw the students' future lives into darkness.
What’s noticeable in these ads is the catchphrase the INC is using i.e. Haath Badlega Halaat (the hand will change the circumstances). The hand is the symbol of the INC and its most famous slogan is Congress ka Haath, Jaanta ke Saath (The hand of Congress is with the people).
These two spots dropped less than a week after the BJP released an ad spoofing the members of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance as incapable of choosing the right candidate for the prime minister’s seat.
India’s ruling party, in another ad, portrayed the alliance members as the ten heads of Ravana, the antagonist of the Ramayana in another spot.
The Lok Sabha elections will take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, and the results will be announced on June 4, 2024.