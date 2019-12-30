Is it time to monitor influencer advertising like TVCs?

Well I guess you can have too much of a good thing, and influencer marketing has been on a roll the past few years. From beginning with Celebrity influencers with a big following, we saw the trend begin to lose its sheen and authenticity as consumer engagement dropped. So we hopped to 'more believable micro-influencers' or 'people like me' as the medium to offer brands the authenticity required to sell their products. But just scanning most influencer social feeds will reveal the plethora of brands being promoted by them. Often these brands are inconsistent with each other and sometimes even with the influencers profile. This has increasingly eroded the authenticity of a medium that is actually one of the most relevant marketing mediums in the media mix today. The one off case of an influencer misusing his or her social clout to pull a deal from a brand, or having bot followers has not helped their case.

I think boxing this medium with a set of guidelines was not just expected, but will also help to bring more transparency. A paid promotion tag still fulfills the brand objective of reaching out to a large fan following. You will still have original, engaging content that does not follow a template advertising style. You can still leverage an influencer's quirks and unique style, but maintain your authenticity as a brand as well as that of the influencer, by being honest about a paid promotion. As soon as the influencer in turn admits a paid promotion, he or she too will be more genuine in their review of the product as their own authenticity is at stake.