JioCinema urges viewers to watch IPL on CTV, rolls out campaign with Kapil Dev and Jasprit Bumrah

The campaign pushes the trend of Indians choosing CTV as the favoured medium for watching live sports.
Streaming platform JioCinema has unveiled the second installment of its ad film on TATA IPL 2024 titled Tv Dekho Toh Aise. The advertisement features former Indian cricketer and team captain Kapil Dev batting for Connected TV (CTV) viewing while the young bowler Jasprit Bumrah proposes watching the match on a smartphone.
In the past, sports tournaments primarily secured media rights on traditional television channels, leveraging the widespread reach and popularity of broadcast networks. However, in today's digital landscape, there has been a significant shift towards partnerships with over-the-top (OTT) platforms. This enables tournaments to capitalise on the growing trend of streaming services and the rising popularity of CTV.
In 2023, Disney Star and Viacom18 secured rights for the IPL, with JioCinema bagging rights for digital media and Disney Star bagging TV broadcasting rights. Following an extended hiatus, the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) were split between two competing broadcasters.
In previous editions of the IPL, Disney Star held exclusive rights to both television and digital media. The split in rights led to Disney Star and JioCinema clashing over being the ‘best medium’ for viewers to enjoy the IPL.
With this ad, JioCinema is pushing to watch the tournament on CTV. The campaign is based on the observation that an increasing number of Indians are now consuming live sports on OTT platforms.
According to GroupM's recent report, The Changing Landscape of Indian Television, long-form streaming video contributed to 9.8% of the total TV ad revenue in 2023. It is projected to exceed 13% by 2025, with the majority of this growth anticipated to come from free, ad-funded services, and subscription hybrid products.
The competition between the two media giants has resulted in contrasting campaigns: Disney Star's Shor on, Game on to hype up the tournament, and JioCinema's IPL on JioCinema highlighting a series of features offered exclusively by the platform.
In a surprising turn, the recent merger of JioCinema and Disney Star has brought the two rivals together. However, the audience is witnessing Disney Star pushing television viewing for cricket tournaments, and on the other hand, instead of solely promoting mobile streaming, JioCinema is now advocating for IPL viewership on CTV.
JioCinema's bullish stance on CTV is not only a response to Disney Star's TV-centric campaign but also a strategic adaptation to the significant rise in active screens in India, with CTV emerging as a substantial market. The success of CTV during the Cricket World Cup in 2023 further underscores its potential as a game-changing medium for advertising.
The Tv Dekho Toh Aise campaign is urging viewers to experience the thrill of IPL matches on CTV. The ad opens with Bumrah engrossed in an IPL match on his smartphone, while Dev joins him with a bowl of popcorn to enjoy the tournament together. Observing Bumrah's focus on his phone, Dev comments on the habits of the younger generation absorbed in smartphones.
Bumrah playfully responds, “Arey sir yeh aap ka nahi, app ka zamana hai. TATA IPL ka asli maza JioCinema pe hai (Sir, it’s the app’s generation, not yours. The real fun of watching TATA IPL matches is on JioCinema).” Dev suggests enjoying the entertainment on a larger scale, pointing towards the big screen (CTV). This revelation astonishes Bumrah, prompting him to wonder about the accessibility of JioCinema on television.
As per the FICCI-EY 2024’s report titled #Reinvent: India’s media & entertainment sector is innovating for the future, India is expected to have almost a billion active screens by 2030. Of this, Pay TV, Free TV, and CTV are expected to emerge as significant markets, each comprising between 60 to 80 million homes.
The 17th season of the IPL is set to kick off on March 22, 2024, with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Viewers have the option to catch the live action of the tournament on JioCinema or Star Sports TV channels.