METRO Shoes reinforces equality in relationships in new ad

Apart from the food, revelry and high spirits, festivals are also a great time to celebrate relationships. And what better way to celebrate a relationship than to see it from a fresh perspective. METRO Shoes does just that in its latest festive ad, which is part of its 'Takes You to the New' campaign.

Advertisment

In a shift from traditional narratives, the ad shines a spotlight on the changing role of the modern Indian man, stepping up as an equal partner in the journey of progressive womanhood. Challenging stereotypes, it showcases how men are turning the tables on cultural and societal norms—not just in big, defining moments, but also in the small, everyday acts of support and partnership.

This campaign underscores gender equality, where men actively contribute to a shared journey towards progress.

The ad portrays a genuine relationship between a young couple. Traditionally, we often see a woman celebrating her man's victories. But here, we see the man standing by the woman in her achievements. We also see him supporting her in the everyday situations of life, be it clearing the table after a party or affirming their decision to be childless in front of the parents.

The film, conceptualised by Talented and directed by Ria Singh, highlights the friendly, easy-going relationship between the couple with a cheerful soundtrack that sets a light-hearted tone. The characters are well-cast, creating a warm, relatable vibe.

The actors' styling blends traditional and modern elements, while METRO's latest footwear collection appears throughout, subtly hinting at the upcoming festive and wedding seasons.

Pooja Manek, founding member and creative at Talented agency, who wrote this film, said, “Sebestian and Anuja are not crazy in love; they are calm in love—clear about their place in the world, their boundaries with in-laws and extended family, and immensely secure in this partnership. That’s what mature love does. And that’s how secure men in a relationship behave."

The film also reimagines what is considered the "natural" destiny for a married couple in India and showcases the power of collective agency and reproductive choice, driven by not just the woman but the couple together, she added.

Ria Singh, director of the film, said, “For me, this film is a celebration of what love truly means. It is an intimate, tender portrayal of love, soft masculinity, and healthy relationships built on equality. We aimed to depict a love based on mutual respect and the collective agency of a couple. Pooja's script provided us with an opportunity to change the perspective on men in this microfeminist story, and I was fortunate to have the most amazing team."

Alisha Malik, president, METRO Brands, stated in a press release, “This film reaffirms METRO’s role in the lives of our customers, showing them the way to new, uncharted, but essential territories. The METRO Man is secure, progressive, and is an agent of change. He leads by example, unperturbed by social conditioning."

"This film underscores his significant role, from minor to crucial moments in their journey. With Take You to the New, our constant endeavour is to showcase the lived experiences and unique perspectives of modern Indians, which connects with our customers on a personal level," she added.

The 68-year-old brand launched the ‘Takes You to the New’ campaign last festive season, narrating the story of an inter-faith, inter-continental couple during Durga Puja. This was also conceptualised by Talented.

It launched three more ads in May 2024 as part of the same campaign. From embracing pet parenthood to starting new life chapters and navigating challenges with partners, these films celebrated new beginnings. These ads were conceptualised by Makani.