OYO celebrates the spark that keeps long-term relationships alive in the run-up to Valentine’s Day

The sweet little ad also points to a unique 2021 travel trend – familiarity is your best choice.
There is nothing more endearing than a sweet little ‘tu-tu main-main’ between couples. Yes, some of you may cringe, but when it’s from the heart, it’s heart melting for yours truly.
This is exactly what happened when we (afaqs!) watched OYO’s new spot, the first of four in the month of February. Called #YeRishtaHaiKhiska and featuring actress Neena Gupta, the 30-second spot features a conversation between an elderly (not too elderly) couple, and the million-dollar question as they unpack in their OYO hotel room, “Are you bored?”.
One could say the question was about the relationship after all these years, but we know that in this case, it’s about the hotel room. Yes, monotony can become a hazard but in this climate, there’s nothing more comforting than familiarity when it comes to a hotel room.
“February is a big month, in terms of youngsters choosing us, because it’s when people fall in love once more…,” said the leading hotel chain’s global brand head Mayur Hola in a previous chat with afaqs!.
Thus, we came across OYO celebrating ‘Propose Day’ on Twitter in the run-up to Valentine’s Day, a brilliant call out to those famous Indian ‘Romeos’. The brand is leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the month of love, also one of its most profitable period.
With the COVID pandemic still not over, it makes sense to choose the hotels that you’ve visited and can trust, than to take a risk and stay at an unverified place. To allay consumer concerns, OYO, last year (2020), announced a tie-up with Unilever, wherein the former would use the consumer goods giant’s home and personal hygiene brands to clean and disinfect its properties.
This partnership was meant for the OYO’s ‘Sanitised Stays’ initiative. The properties that clear background checks for sanitisation, hygiene and protective equipment can use this tag.
In November last year, OYO also rolled out ‘Contactless Check-in’, where guests can choose to check-in from anywhere using the OYO app and, therefore, eliminate the need for a physical check-in upon arrival.
With travel seeing a slow and steady pick up, brands are doing their best to lure travellers. OYO released two ads last year urging people to “chal pahad” or visit the beaches, with safety precautions, of course.