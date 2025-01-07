Protean eGov brings Pankaj Tripathi’s story to life in new campaign

No matter how far we advance in the realm of AI and technology, the moment we face the daunting task of filling out a PAN card or Aadhaar application, we all unite in our disdain for the process. This is where Protean eGov Technologies steps in. As a leading provider of digital public infrastructure for the past 28 years, Protean has been empowering citizens by simplifying these complex processes through technology.

Featuring Pankaj Tripathi as its first-ever brand ambassador, the brand has launched a new campaign, titled Apni Kahaani ka Hero. Known for his portrayal of relatable, grounded characters, Tripathi brings authenticity and emotional depth to the narrative.

Pankaj Tripathi: The voice of authenticity and mass appeal

In the past few months, the actor, renowned for his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur series on Amazon Prime Video, has become a sought-after brand ambassador for mass appeal. He has recently collaborated with UPI, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Berger Paints, and Saffola Honey, to name a few.

Tripathi has also served as the national icon of the Election Commission of India for voter awareness and education.

Gaurav Ramdev, chief growth and marketing officer at Protean eGov, talks about Pankaj Tripathi as a role model for connecting with the Indian public, highlighting the importance of understanding and addressing their aspirations.

Real-life-inspired storyline

Ramdev reveals that the campaign narrative draws inspiration from Tripathi's own journey, mirroring the experiences of ordinary Indians.

By showcasing how Protean's services empower individuals at key life moments, the campaign aims to resonate deeply with the audience. Notably, Tripathi himself has benefitted from Protean's solutions, making him a true brand advocate.

"Usually, a story is written, and then a celebrity endorsement is thought of as a sprinkle on top, like the cherry on the cake. But for this campaign, it was different. From a small town in Bihar to achieving massive success and becoming a national icon, Pankaj Tripathi embodies the kind of aspirational arc we wanted to represent in our story," he says.

"We want to be a part of every citizen's success story, impacting everyone, every day" Gaurav Ramdev, Protean eGov

Conceived by Ogilvy, the film celebrates the resilience of everyday people overcoming obstacles to achieve their dreams. Protean's services empower them to navigate the complexities of governance. As Ramdev puts it, "We want to be a part of every citizen's success story, impacting everyone, every day."

Duration

The four minutes long film focuses on maintaining audience attention. The campaign will unfold in two phases over three months. Phase one, currently underway, focuses on the long-form film to establish Protean's impact narrative. Phase two will leverage short-form videos and influencer collaborations to sustain engagement across digital platforms.

"This is just the beginning. The first phase will run for six weeks and aims to create an emotional connection with the audience" Gaurav Ramdev, Protean eGov

"In the second phase, we’ll focus on more bite-sized, engaging content tailored for digital audiences. This will include influencer collaborations to expand our reach and create more relatable stories. These shorter formats will keep the momentum alive and ensure the message resonates with every demographic."

Budget allocation and media distribution

A planned distribution strategy will promote the campaign across multiple platforms. The company has invested approximately Rs 25 crore in the campaign to ensure maximum visibility and impact.

Digital platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook account for 90% of the budget, with the remaining 10% directed toward television and outdoor advertising.

"We’re committed to a 360-degree approach, ensuring we reach our audience wherever they are, whether on their phones, TVs, or during their daily commute," Ramdev adds.

(L-R) Gaurav Ramdev, CG&MO, Protean eGov Technologies; Pankaj Tripathi, brand ambassador

Target audience segmentation

The brand is focusing on interest-based targeting to resonate with audiences across diverse locations.

Ramdev believes that the traditional method of segmentation, which relied on geography, demographics, or age, is largely obsolete in 2024.

"Today, we’re looking at interest-based segmentation. For instance, people interested in finance, policy-making, or fintech innovations are part of our focus. The youth, who are now contributing significantly to financial and political discourse, are a key audience for us," he says.

Targeting nearly 70% of Indian pincodes, the campaign aims to connect with approximately 30 million people across 24 cities, leveraging digital platforms for widespread reach.

"For us, interest-based targeting transcends geographical boundaries, and digital planning has enabled us to achieve this scale of reach" Gaurav Ramdev, Protean eGov

Expanding citizen-centric innovations

Protean drives innovation in citizen services, collaborating with partners like Prasar Bharati's Waves platform to integrate e-commerce. The company works closely with government bodies, financial institutions, and enterprises to streamline processes and enhance citizen accessibility.

Rebranding and looking ahead to 2025

This campaign marks a significant milestone in Protean's rebranding journey. Following the #ChangeIsGrowth campaign that introduced its new identity after transitioning from NSDL eGov, Apni Kahaani ka Hero! connects emotionally with the citizens the brand serves.

Reflecting on this journey, Ramdev emphasises that the rebranding was more than just a cosmetic change; it signified an evolving vision.

In 2025, Protean aims to prioritise Gen Z, a demographic increasingly influencing household decisions. "We want to be a more Gen Z-focused organisation, tailoring our products, experiences, and storytelling to resonate with them," says Ramdev.