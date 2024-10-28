Snitch's trolling spree targets fashion giants with Bollywood spoofs

The trend of resurrecting iconic characters is all the rage. Brands are diving into the nostalgia pool, splashing around as they bring beloved Bollywood characters back from the depths of memory. For instance, Kareena Kapoor Khan just decided to bring 'Geet' from Jab We Met back to life in a MakeMyTrip ad. Similarly, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have resurrected the iconic duo 'Munna and Circuit' for Acko Insurance.



Now, Bengaluru-based fashion brand Snitch joins this nostalgia wave with a cheeky twist: instead of the original stars, it has enlisted lookalikes to take on those iconic roles, giving a playful spin to memorable scenes from Bollywood classics. In collaboration with marketing consultancy BeenThereDoneThat (BTDT), Snitch’s latest campaign unfolds across three ads, each inspired by iconic Bollywood films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fabulous 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham makes a grand comeback in the latest film, but with a modern flair. In a Diwali scene, Poo’s lookalike is on a hilarious hunt for the perfect party partner, where the game has changed from just “good looks” to a fierce competition in high-fashion flair. Channelling her inner diva, she waves away potential suitors with her signature sass and a flair for the dramatic.

The ad cheekily jabs at well-known brands with lines like “ZARA sa bhi pasand nahi aaya,” “So HM, horrible and messy,” and “Fashion aur tum mein zameen aasman ka GAP hai,” turning brand preferences into a laugh fest. The ad takes a twist when she finally meets her match: a guy sporting Snitch outfits who not only wins her over but playfully flips the script by rating her just 2 out of 10—a clever nod to the movie’s iconic moment.

In the second ad, the brand takes a plunge into the delightful madness of Delhi Belly and showcases the iconic “lundry” (laundry) meme. This time, the focus is on festive fashion choices. Vijay Raaz’s character and his gang burst into a room, but instead of their typical shenanigans, they’ve decided to play fashion police and critique the protagonist’s wardrobe choices.

The ad playfully dubs the gang members as Allen, Tommy, and Spencer—witty winks at some famous fashion labels. As the protagonist faces the grilling of a lifetime, he remains resolute in his quest to dodge fashion faux pas, all while striving to strut his stuff in style. Wrapping it up with the catchy line, "Fashion ka Sawaal hai," the ad highlights the urgency of looking dapper this festive season, showcasing Snitch as the solution for staying stylish without breaking a sweat.

The third ad brings back a classic moment from Go Goa Gone. A Saif Ali Khan lookalike is asked, “Your jacket looks clean, but is it original?” He awkwardly confesses it's a knockoff from Delhi’s Palika Bazaar, bemoaning the trials and tribulations of the imitation fashion world. The hero’s friend rescues him by introducing Snitch as the ultimate style upgrade and it ends with a nod to Saif’s iconic “Wow” moment.

With this campaign, Snitch aims to strut onto the scene as the new kid on the fashion block, offering wallet-friendly styles for the new generation while playfully poking fun at the global brands already popular in the market. Since its launch in 2019 by Siddharth R. Dungarwal, Snitch has gained significant recognition in the men’s fashion market, notably securing Rs 1.5 crore funding on Shark Tank India Season 2.

Building on this momentum, Snitch has rolled out its new Snitch 2.0 mobile app, perfectly timed for the festive season. This app offers AI-driven personalisation that customises recommendations based on every user's style preferences and browsing habits. With features like curated content and tailored fashion suggestions, the app makes it easy for shoppers to find the latest trends.