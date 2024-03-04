Urban Company’s new film takes on the stigma around massage therapists

In Chhoti Soch, viewers are introduced to the story of a young massage therapist who is subject to ridicule and slander amongst her neighbours. As she returns home from a day's work only to find her younger brother upset with her. It becomes evident that the brother's friends have been ridiculing her profession, subjecting her to demeaning remarks. Despite the hurt caused by this, the protagonist chooses to confront the stigma surrounding her job, both for herself and her family.