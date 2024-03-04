Urban Company’s new film takes on the stigma around massage therapists

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company has previously revealed a similar film that takes on stereotypes surrounding certain professions.
Urban Company, a platform connecting customers with service professionals, has recently released a short film titled Chhoti Soch, which aims to challenge societal perceptions and prejudices towards certain professions. The film, a follow-up to their earlier production Chhota Kaam, underscores the importance of respecting all forms of work.
In Chhoti Soch, viewers are introduced to the story of a young massage therapist who is subject to ridicule and slander amongst her neighbours. As she returns home from a day's work only to find her younger brother upset with her. It becomes evident that the brother's friends have been ridiculing her profession, subjecting her to demeaning remarks. Despite the hurt caused by this, the protagonist chooses to confront the stigma surrounding her job, both for herself and her family.
The narrative unfolds as the protagonist navigates through her emotions, ultimately leading to a heartwarming moment where her family members come to appreciate and respect her work. This film, much like its predecessor Chhota Kaam, subtly delivers a powerful message that every occupation warrants dignity and honour.
As the release of Chhoti Soch coincides with the approaching International Women's Day, it serves as a precursor to the celebration of women's achievements and contributions worldwide. The film not only challenges societal norms and prejudices surrounding certain professions but also highlights the resilience and strength of women in the face of adversity. By portraying a female protagonist who confronts stigma and asserts her dignity in her chosen profession, "Chhoti Soch" celebrates the empowerment of women and encourages viewers to reflect on the importance of gender equality and inclusion.
In its earlier rendition, Chhota Kaam, Urban Company bravely tackled the pervasive stigma surrounding bathroom cleaners, delivering a powerful message of dignity and respect for all forms of labour.
The ad film poignantly depicted a scene where a young boy innocently asks a bathroom cleaner a hurtful question, reflecting the societal prejudice often faced by individuals in such professions. However, rather than reacting defensively, the cleaner engages in a heart-to-heart conversation with the child, imparting a valuable lesson on the importance of integrity and dedication in any line of work.
However, the release of Chhoti Soch prompts reflection on Urban Company's past challenges. In June 2023, the company faced protests from beauticians who alleged unfair treatment by the platform. They claimed that Urban Company was unjustly blocking or terminating workers' IDs, citing reasons such as booking cancellations and a decline in user ratings.
Many netizens were quick to draw parallels between the film and the company's recent past. While many viewers commended the story of the film, some users expressed scepticism and even anguish over the company's known friction with employees.
While Urban Company's recent short films advocate for the dignity of labour, the events of last year serve as a reminder of the complexities and tensions inherent in the relationship between gig workers and the platforms that employ them.
With the company nearing an impending IPO, are the ad films an effort to mend the public image of Urban Company?