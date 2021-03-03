“IPL broadcast helped us tap non-metros and tier-2 cities, contributes 60-70% now”: Sharat Dhall, PolicyBazaar

Tell us about the factors you had considered before partnering and the reasons for the continuous association?

We’ve been associated with IPL broadcast for the last few years. There are two prime reasons: first, cricket is huge in India and IPL broadcast has a tremendous reach across age groups, gender and geographies…and it has able to sustain that over a period of over 50 days. The level of interest that it is able to generate is commendable. Hence, not being part of IPL is almost impossible.

Second, we found it to be extremely successful from the perspective of expanding the awareness and reach of our brand. Insurance is a fairly complex category and persuasion is required to get customers to purchase it. For us, as an objective, it is clearly about the reach which the event helps us achieve.