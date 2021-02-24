IPL on TV supersedes other genres; SOV & recall value among top parameters

Another category that leveraged IPL broadcast is Fantasy gaming. With brands like Dream 11, My11Circle, MPL to name a few, they too fall in the segment where multiple brands from the same category associated with IPL. As per reports, Dream11’s leveraged IPL broadcasting to achieve over 5x time growth in their daily downloads and also a 44.4% surge in traffic volume.

These numbers have been equally monumental for the other brands as well, this is because all these brands got their share of voice through their advertising on IPL broadcast.