From flavours to fame: Ranveer Brar’s journey from chef to brand ambassador

From crafting exquisite dishes to commanding the screen, writing books, opening restaurants, and now stepping into acting—Ranveer Brar is a man of many talents. Yet, one thing has remained constant: his ability to connect. It is this connection that has made him a natural choice for brands.

Over the years, Brar has lent his expertise and credibility to over 50 brands across diverse categories—home appliances, FMCG, homeware, fashion, lifestyle, and even photography. These include Philips Airfryer, Everest Masala, Tata Sampann, Aashirvaad Atta, Milkmaid, Kellogg’s, Unibic Swadesi, Hershey’s, Home Centre, John Jacobs, Master Chow, Asahi Kasei, Leica Camera, and International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM).

For him, brand partnerships go beyond endorsements; they are an extension of his journey as a chef and storyteller. In conversation with afaqs!, he reflects on what led him to embrace the world of brand collaborations.

“At some point, you realise that being a restaurant chef limits your reach to only those who can physically experience your food. But food is more than taste—it carries thoughts, ideas, and ideologies that deserve a wider audience. That realisation was my turning point,” he explains.

For Brar, partnering with brands is not just about visibility—it is about impact.

“It is always a give-and-take; you put something out into the world, listen to the feedback, and refine your understanding of the market. This continuous cycle helps me better understand consumers—not just in restaurants, but more often through the brands I collaborate with,” he adds.

In the past year, the chef-turned-actor was signed by several brands, including Tata Sampann, Leica India, MasterChow, and Aashirvaad Select Atta. The surge in endorsements followed his appearance in the Bollywood film The Buckingham Murders, which, he believes, helped people see him as more than just a chef.

“It breaks stereotypes and allows audiences to connect with me on a deeper, more personal level. When people relate to you as a human first, they engage with you in new ways—and that is exactly what this film has done for Brand Ranveer,” he says.

Brar began his career as a chef with the Taj Group of Hotels in 2001. His journey in front of the camera started about a decade ago with cooking and travel shows on Zee Zest (formerly Living Foodz).

He credits his travel series The Great Indian Rasoi for making him a recognisable face and catching the attention of brands. The show highlighted India’s culinary diversity and the emotional bond people share with food.

“This caught Philips’ attention when they launched their air fryer—because, at its core, frying unites India. They believed the air fryer could redefine how we perceive frying, making it a healthier, modern tradition,” he says.

Brar has been the face of Philips airfryer since their launch 12 years ago. He says the collaboration was transformative, as it showcased how a chef could contribute to a brand—"not just as a spokesperson but through expertise, insight, and market understanding".



One of his most memorable brand experiences was filming an air fryer ad in Amsterdam a decade ago. As a camera enthusiast, he was thrilled to work with cutting-edge technology unavailable in India at the time.

This partnership also opened doors to more brand collaborations, shaping his evolution from ‘Chef Ranveer’ to a brand in himself. He attributes this shift to understanding his own value.

“Once I understood my values, what I stood for, and what I brought to the table, my conversations with brands became clearer. That clarity transformed my growth from linear to exponential,” says Brar, who has also been MasterChef India judge for three seasons.

Like his long-standing association with Philips, Brar prefers enduring collaborations over one-off endorsements. He believes in a broader engagement that extends beyond a single ad or social media post, taking shape through TVCs, campaigns, and shows—such as his partnership with Thums Up for Toofani Biryani Hunt on JioCinema.

Beyond endorsements, Brar has also co-created products with brands like Victorinox. These collaborations involve top-line agreements and provide access to established logistics and distribution networks, which would otherwise take years to build.

“Some brands recognise this potential, but you need to be aligned and established enough for them to see the opportunity,” he says.

Brar carefully selects brands based on the people behind them. He believes every brand is shaped by the individuals running it, and if he connects with them, that becomes the first trigger for collaboration.

His work with food brands goes far beyond endorsement.

"It involves product development and a brand’s willingness to incorporate my insights. This continuous exchange—sometimes as an endorser, sometimes as a product developer—has enriched my perspective."

Each brand brings its own unique perspective, but by working across different categories and markets, Brar gains a 360-degree understanding, allowing him to apply best practices across collaborations.

Another crucial factor for him is a brand’s adaptability—its willingness to experiment, take calculated risks, and refine strategies before scaling up.

“What works today might not work tomorrow—whether it’s an ingredient trend or a consumer preference. Adaptability is key, and that’s what truly matters,” he says.

But what happens when a brand’s messaging conflicts with his expertise as a chef? For instance, in his Everest Spices ads, he credits the brand for his delicious cooking. Surely, his culinary skills deserve more credit?

However, Brar sees it differently. He trusts that audiences are discerning enough to differentiate between scripted advertising and genuine endorsement.



“I’ve seen firsthand that people understand the difference between scripted messaging and genuine endorsement—the essence is that I back something because I truly believe in it. Brands get this too; otherwise, no brand would work with a chef as they have their own masala line,” he says.

His approach as a brand ambassador is guided by values rather than commercial interests. He avoids being preachy, instead opting to educate and empower consumers with information, particularly on healthy eating.

“The more you tell people, ‘Don’t eat this,' the more they want it. But when you empower them with knowledge and offer choices without judgement, you treat them as mature consumers. That is the approach I always take,” he explains.

After endorsing products across multiple categories, is there one that he is particularly passionate about? Yes—traditional Indian travel and storage ware. He has a deep appreciation for artisan sandooks, vintage trunks, and classic storage solutions.

“Travel has been made cool, but largely in a Western way—I want to bring that cool factor to Indian travel. I miss the old trunks, and I believe someone needs to reinvent them with added functionality while preserving their charm,” he says.

If no one else is doing it, he would happily take it on himself. However, he acknowledges that collaborating with a larger brand would allow him to reach a wider audience more effectively.

“If a brand aligns with my philosophy, the goal is simply to spread the message. It does not matter how it reaches people—as long as it does, even through a brand, that is a win,” he concludes.