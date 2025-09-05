About IIGC: India’s first self-regulatory body for influencer economy

As India's influencer marketing industry surges ahead at breakneck speed, concerns over misinformation, mental health crises amongst content creators, and the exploitation of young influencers have highlighted the urgent need for oversight in an unregulated space.

Advertisment

With government intervention limited to sectors like fintech, the creator economy has largely operated without a dedicated monitoring body. While the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has monitored influencer marketing practices as part of its broader mandate to ensure fair advertising practices, the industry lacked comprehensive oversight specifically tailored to the unique challenges of the influencer ecosystem—until now.

Enter the Indian Influencer Governing Council (IIGC), a self-governed neutral body that officially launched on 15th February this year at The Leela in Gurgaon.

Founded by Sahil Chopra, chairman of IIGC and co-founder and CEO of iCubesWire, a digital marketing company, alongside several senior industry leaders, the council represents the industry's first comprehensive attempt at self-regulation.

"The ideation of IIGC started maybe a couple of years ago, when I, along with a couple of other very senior industry leaders, thought about the fact that while the industry is moving forward very, very fast, at the same time it's also navigating a lot," explains Chopra. "We thought that there was a need for a neutral body, which is self-governed."

Industry reception

In just six and a half months since its launch, the IIGC has established chapters in Mumbai and Bangalore, assembled 130 board advisors, and launched multiple initiatives. The reception, according to Chopra, has exceeded expectations dramatically.

"The reception has been ten times what we were prepared for, even," Chopra says about the industry's response. "It reached a point where we literally had to start saying no to some people who wanted to join."

The council's board structure comprises seven founding members, with Chopra as chairman, alongside notable figures including television personality-turned-influencer Rajiv Makhni, CMOs from major brands, and media heads.

Below them sits an executive board advisor committee, followed by specialised board advisor groups for different sectors, including BFSI, automotive, CPG, and banking.

Addressing industry pain points

The IIGC has rolled out several key initiatives targeting the industry's most pressing challenges. At its core lies a comprehensive code of standards covering brands, influencers, and consumers—guidelines that Chopra says are "slowly being accepted, and widely being followed now".

Perhaps most significant is IIGC Protect, an initiative addressing the darker side of influencer fame. Partnering with Trilegal, the country's second-largest law firm, and UnitedWeek, an AI-based mental health platform powered by Fortis, the programme tackles both legal and psychological challenges facing content creators.

"If you look at influencers, on one side, they have challenges with the legalities of this system," Chopra explains. "95% of influencers don't even know how to get a contract done with a brand or an agency. What are their rights? What are their terms?"

The mental health component addresses an even more troubling reality. "And on the other side, you have so many influencers facing severe mental health issues, sometimes on account of their follower counts," Chopra reveals.

Education over enforcement

Rather than adopting a punitive approach, the IIGC emphasises education and guidance. When the council's task force identifies problematic content, Chopra says approximately 85% of influencers comply when approached with awareness messages.

"I think the larger issue is not about a purposeful deviation by the influencers, but I think the larger issue is education," he argues, pushing back against the prevalent narrative of influencer misconduct. "I think the sad part today is that everyone just wants to talk about what wrong the influencers are doing."

This educational focus will crystallise through the upcoming IIGC Academy, which will offer certifications for both brands and influencers. The council is also launching brand memberships next week and planning to introduce "IIGC certified influencers" who complete the academy's coursework.

Tackling misinformation and industry democratisation

Looking ahead, Chopra identifies misinformation as the industry's biggest challenge, particularly as sophisticated video tools make deceptive content increasingly realistic. "I think misinformation remains one of the biggest challenges," he says, calling for algorithmic solutions that can quickly verify posted content.

The influencer aspiration has spread far beyond young people, Chopra observes. "The fever is beyond kids. I mean, sophisticated paediatricians out of tier one and tier two cities of the country are mulling becoming influencers," he notes, speaking anecdotally about a time he interacted with a few doctors who were also keen on jumping on the influencer bandwagon.

Despite concerns about the industry's rapid expansion—India currently has 4 million influencers—Chopra remains optimistic about its democratic nature.

"It's also made the entire advertising space very democratic. Anyone can tie up with an influencer in a small city and get popular with their brand."

Future initiatives and recognition

The IIGC continues expanding its footprint with several initiatives in the pipeline. These include IIGC Talks, an exclusive podcast studio launching within three weeks, and the India Influencer Ratings, a weekly rating system the council plans to make fortnightly.

In a move to shift industry perception, the IIGC has designated December 2nd as World Influencer Day, aiming to acknowledge and appreciate content creators' contributions while providing education.

"We want to acknowledge influencers, thank them, appreciate them and also make sure that we educate them because some of them are 18-year-old kids with 12 million followers," Chopra explains. "You have to take into account their innocence when dealing with them."