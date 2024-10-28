Festive marketing in India: changing trends and consumer behaviour

Festivals in India transcend mere cultural celebrations; they represent significant opportunities for brands to engage with consumers emotionally. Over the past few decades, festive marketing has evolved dramatically, driven by shifts in consumer behaviour, digital innovation, and brand strategy. Major Indian festivals, such as Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Durga Puja, serve as the backdrop for some of the most iconic advertising campaigns, as brands seek to capitalise on the increased spending and emotions during these times.

Evolving Trends in Festive Marketing

Personalisation and regionalisation

A prominent shift in recent years is the rise of personalised and regional marketing. Given India's cultural, linguistic, and traditional diversity, brands are tailoring their messaging for various regions and linguistic demographics. Instead of creating one-size-fits-all campaigns, they are crafting region-specific content to engage local audiences.

For example, Kalyan Jewellers’ recent Navratri Special campaign #Sankalp is focussed on the regional significance of Gujarat's Navratri celebrations.

The previous year's Diwali ad of the jewellery brand included not just Hindi cinema celebrities but also included regional references in products and actors from the southern states to be more inclusive.

The ad captures the essence of family celebrations, focussing on moments of joy and togetherness, while regionally relevant elements—such as attire and traditions—are included to make the messaging more relatable. This localised approach not only broadens reach but also fosters a deeper connection with consumers by respecting cultural nuances.

Purpose-driven campaigns

As consumers become more conscious of their purchases, they are leaning towards brands that demonstrate a purpose beyond profitability. This trend has led to a surge in purpose-driven festive campaigns that focus on social causes, environmental sustainability, or acts of kindness. These campaigns tap into the spirit of giving, which is at the core of many Indian festivals, especially Diwali.

HP's 2022 Diwali ad campaign (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzAaczmX-Q0&t=1s) emphasised empathy, focussing on the true essence of festivals being about people rather than material gifts. The ad highlighted the importance of human connection and meaningful gestures during festive times, which deeply resonated with the viewers. Purpose-driven ads not only evoke an emotional response but also strengthen the brand’s reputation as socially conscious, fostering trust and loyalty.

The power of digital innovation

The rapid digitalisation of India has changed how brands interact with consumers during festivals. With mobile phones now being central to the shopping experience, brands have embraced digital marketing across platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp. Brands are creating bite-sized, engaging content that can be easily shared, driving both awareness and engagement.

A brilliant example of this was Cadbury Celebrations’ 2023 Diwali campaign, 'Not Just a Cadbury Ad,' where the company used AI and personalisation to geo-target ads. It featured local shopkeepers as part of the ad, encouraging consumers to support small businesses during the festive season. This clever use of technology and emotional appeal captured the hearts of millions across the country.

In recent years, brands have also turned to influencer marketing to reach younger, digital-savvy audiences. In 2023, Flipkart collaborated with local influencers to promote the Big Billion Days sale through fun, engaging content that not only showcased the offers but also tied them into the festive narrative.

Changing consumer behaviour

The festive season in India sees a noticeable shift in consumer spending habits. According to studies, around 77% of consumers increased their festive budgets in 2024 compared to the previous year (source: The Marketer’s Guide to India’s Festive Season-24 by Glance). Offers, emotional purchases, and the desire to make festivals memorable for family and friends drive this surge in spending.

Conscious consumption

Consumers today are making more informed, responsible choices. They are focussing on sustainable products, ethical practices, and brands that resonate with their values.

Experience-driven purchases

Consumers are no longer just buying products; they are investing in experiences. Festivals serve as opportunities to forge enduring memories, prompting brands to prioritise providing distinctive experiences that surpass mere discounts.

Mobile-first shopping

With India’s mobile-first economy, smartphones have become integral to the festive shopping experience. During festivals like Diwali, brands like Nykaa offer app-exclusive discounts and use notifications to drive engagement. In 2024, over 85% of consumers spent time on shopping apps during the festive season (source: The Marketer’s Guide to Festive Season by Glance). This trend highlights the importance of a seamless mobile experience for consumers during high-spend periods.

How can brands stand out amid the clutter?

With every brand competing for attention during the festive season, standing out in the cluttered marketplace can be a challenge. However, there are certain strategies brands can adopt to ensure their campaigns make a lasting impression:

Storytelling with emotional resonance

Festivals in India are highly emotional events, and brands that tap into this emotional connect with powerful storytelling often succeed. Rather than focusing solely on sales, brands should weave narratives that resonate with the joy, warmth, and togetherness that festivals bring. Campaigns that tell a meaningful story, like Cadbury's personalised Diwali ads, have a lasting impact on consumers.

Creating interactive and engaging content

With consumers becoming more digital-savvy, interactive content—whether through live streams, contests, or augmented reality (AR)—can help brands engage their audience in memorable ways. Last year, on Diwali, Asian Paints tech-integrated the "Mera Wala Mood" campaign that built on the essence of the brand's 22-year-old iconic "Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai" philosophy, highlighting personalised home decor that resonates with individual styles and preferences.

By leveraging technology and tapping into the emotional significance of home spaces, the campaign aimed to create deeper connections with consumers, emphasising how personal choices reflect unique moods and stories within every home.

Conclusion

Festive marketing in India has transformed from simple advertisements to powerful, purpose-driven campaigns that tap into the evolving cultural, emotional, and technological landscape. Brands that can personalise their messaging, create emotionally resonant content, and integrate digital-first strategies will continue to thrive in the ever-competitive festive marketplace. The future of festive marketing lies in how well brands can balance tradition with innovation, staying relevant while standing out in a crowded space.

(Our guest author, Diksha Seth, is a seasoned branding and digital marketing specialist with over a decade of experience. She is presently serving as the Sr. Regional Marketing Manager (India Lead) at Moove.)