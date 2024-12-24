Merch, anime & Shin Chan: Sony YAY!'s gems for the content crown in '25

Kids' entertainment channel Sony YAY! has marked 2024 as a year of innovation and growth. With a strategic blend of iconic programming, expansion into new content trends, and a growing focus on merchandising, the channel plans to solidify its position as a frontrunner in the category.

Advertisment

Ronojoy Chakraborty, head of programming at Sony YAY!, tells afaqs! that the channel currently holds the third position in the kids' content space, a position it aspires to improve in the coming years.

The channel, he says, is prepared to expand its reach across platforms, regions, and content formats, keeping children at the heart of its strategy.

The highlights of 2024

According to Chakraborty, two major properties—Oggy and the Cockroaches and Shin Chan—emerged as the channel's key programming wins in 2024. “Both have proven to be immensely popular among kids, with Shin Chan joining the channel’s roster this year. The channel has secured not only the classic episodes but also new productions directly from Japan, ensuring a continuous stream of fresh content.”

He adds that Oggy and the Cockroaches, a long-standing favourite, remains a cornerstone of the channel’s strategy.

“We’ve maintained steady growth and remain in the top three. With these two strong properties, we’re confident about sustaining our lead.” -Ronojoy Chakraborty, head of programming at Sony YAY!

He says the channel forayed into anime with Naruto Shippuden, which has reached an impressive 33 million viewers across all age groups and platforms.

“Sony YAY!'s foray into anime has set a benchmark in the category. This strategic pivot aligns with the growing demand for diverse and engaging content, particularly anime, which resonates with older kids and young teens. Naruto Shippuden has been a breakthrough for us, and we’re investing in more anime shows.”

Capitalising on festive seasons like Diwali, the channel also launched new Shin Chan episodes, which garnered significant viewership, says Chakraborty. The momentum continues into the winter vacations with the release of new Shin Chan movies every Saturday, ensuring a steady engagement with its audience.

Name & designation: Ronojoy Chakraborty, Head- Programming, Sony YAY!

Merchandising: A key growth lever

One of Sony YAY!’s most notable strategies is its focus on merchandising, according to Chakraborty.

“We’re also seeing success in licensing and merchandise for our properties. We’ve partnered with brands across categories for products like mobile accessories and apparel. Partnerships like the one with The Souled Store have been successful. We’re also exploring merchandise for Shin Chan soon,” he says.

Chakraborty adds that by leveraging beloved characters and shows, Sony YAY! aims to create a wholesome ecosystem that caters to kids both on-screen and off-screen.

The vision for 2025

Looking ahead, the channel has a clear and ambitious roadmap for 2025 and the coming years. “We aim to maintain our top-three position and grow our licensing, merchandise, and digital gaming businesses. In the long term, we aim to be the top channel in the kids' category, develop more Indian IPs, and acquire globally successful properties.”

Chakraborty says recognising the growing demand for digital entertainment, Sony YAY! is also investing in gaming.

The Oggy mobile game, which was launched recently, has already seen significant success. The channel plans to expand its digital portfolio to engage audiences across multiple touchpoints.

“We have nine YouTube channels that complement our TV presence. While we focus on our core IPs, we’ve also introduced value-added services like anime channels on Tata Play and Airtel. We also have on-ground events, like the Giant Wheel Festival, that further enhance engagement.”

Chakraborty says Sony Yay!'s in-house animation studio, YAY Animation, is at the forefront of co-producing Indian animation shows designed for global audiences. It plans to launch two new IPs in 2025. “Our content strategy is a hybrid between acquiring international IPs and producing Indian originals.”

Addressing challenges

Speaking about the challenges that plague the Indian animation and kids' entertainment category, Chakraborty acknowledges that scaling the animation industry in India requires significant upskilling.

“Upskilling talent in animation in India is a significant challenge. Creating global-standard Indian products requires skilled professionals, and we are working towards that," he says.