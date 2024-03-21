My11Circle, Angel One, RuPay & CEAT join forces as official partners for TATA IPL

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the association of My11Circle, Angel One, RuPay & CEAT as official partners for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL).
The collaboration with these esteemed brands marks a strategic move to enhance the overall experience for IPL fans and further elevate the premier cricketing extravaganza to new heights. Each partner brings a unique set of offerings and synergies that promise to contribute to the success and excitement of the tournament.
My11Circle, a leading fantasy sports platform, is set to bring the thrill of fantasy cricket to fans. The brand will be associated with the league for the next five years. With innovative gameplay and exciting contests, My11Circle aims to engage cricket fans and offer them a unique and immersive fantasy gaming experience.
Angel One, a prominent name in the financial services sector, joins hands with the TATA IPL to bring the worlds of sports and finance closer. A partnership that is set to last for the next five years, Angel One will provide valuable insights and engage cricket fans with interactive initiatives that combine the excitement of trading with the passion for cricket.
RuPay, the indigenous card network of India, which has been an integral part of the TATA IPL in the previous seasons renews its partnership for the next three years. As an associate partner, RuPay will enhance the payment and transaction experience for fans attending the matches, offering exclusive benefits and promotions for RuPay cardholders.
CEAT, that has been a pivotal partner over the years as the league’s Strategic Time-out partner has renewed its contract for five years. The collaboration between CEAT and TATA IPL is a testament to the shared values of performance, reliability, and resilience that both entities uphold.
The partnerships promises a season filled with innovation, engagement, and unforgettable moments for cricket enthusiasts who are set to experience an IPL season like never before.