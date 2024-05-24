Here is how brands like Domino's and Chaayos are incentivising voting during the General Elections 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Several other brands including Air India, redBus and Wahter have introduced special offers for those participating in the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections.
The sixth phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections starts tomorrow for 58 Lok Sabha seats, including all seven constituencies of Delhi and seven more states and Union territories.
Many brands are leveraging their influence to encourage people to participate in voting, especially among young adults through innovative campaigns and advertisements. These brands aim to make voting more appealing and accessible, fostering a culture of civic responsibility.
While some brands highlight the importance of voting, other are giving away freebies and special discounts to people who cast their vote.
Domino's India is offering a free pepsi if the order value is above Rs 300. The brand says, "Let your ink get you a drink". Consumers can avail the freebie by visiting Domino's outlets on election day after casting their vote.
McDonald's India North & East has launched a special offer for voters.
They can avail the benefit of ‘Election Surprise Offer’ at their nearest McDonald’s on May 25 and May 26. Under the offer, they can enjoy free beverage or free dessert with the purchase of a chicken or veg surprise burger.
Chaayos, the New Delhi based Tea chain, is offering free dessert for voters. On May 25, people voting in Delhi and Haryana will get a free dessert with with their order. They just need to show inked fingers at Chaayos cafe.
To deal with the scorching heat, Wahter, the packaged drinking water brand, has launched its #YourVoteYourVoice campaign. The brand will distribute water bottles, featuring customised labels with different messages that encourage people to vote. The labels on the bottles feature slogans like ‘Vote Jaroor Karenge’ and ‘Vote Karega India, Tabhi To Badhega India’.
Air India Express is celebrating its 19th anniversary with a special offer for voters. The airline has introduced a discount of up to 19% on the base fare for first time voters (18-22 years old) during the election period, only on its website. The date of travel should be before June 7, 2024.
As part of their effort to provide affordable and convenient travel during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, redBus, the online bus ticketing platform, is offering a discount and cashback deal to help users travel easily while they exercise their voting rights.
Its Travel to Vote campaign includes an exclusive offer for first-time users across India. By applying the coupon code VOTE24, first time users can avail a 15% discount, up to Rs 250, on their bus bookings.
To promote social welfare and community development, Bangur Cement launched Vote ka vachan initiative. It encourages citizens of India to pledge their vote at votekavachan.bangurcement.com. For every pledge received, the cement brand has committed to donate 1 kg of cement for social welfare purposes.
Since the campaign's launch, it has received over five lakh ‘vote ka vachans’. The brand conducted its first donation ceremony in Udaipur district. Eleven underprivileged families in the Shishvi and Onkar villages received the cement packs that will help them to build their solid homes.