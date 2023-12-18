Netflix India on the making of ‘The Archies’ marketing blitz

Chief marketer Srivats TS and head of marketing partnerships APAC Shilpa Singh take us through the movie's brand collaborations strategy.
That Netflix India’s The Archies made as much noise for its marketing moves as the movie itself is quite something – it was the proverbial icing on the cake for movie marketing that reached an epoch of sorts in 2023.
Be it Shah Rukh Khan’s intentional lack of marketing for Pathaan and Jawan and then the several brands starring in it, the meteoric Barbenheimer phenomenon, or the back-to-basics plan of Gadar 2, marketing picked up quite the pace for the movies this year.
What worked in The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the beloved comic, favour was its collaborations with varied brands across sectors.
There was:
Holiday beverages with Starbucks
A clothing line with Flipkart
Limited-edition speaker with boAt
Archies-themed WhatsApp stickers
A themed flight to Riverdale on a Vistara retro jet
Limited-edition Archies collection from Maybelline New York
Gen-Z aimed backpack collection from Skybags
Tinder promoting its new incognito feature with Dot., a character from the movie.
No movie in recent memory has tied up with so many high-profile brands. One could say it was hitting two targets in one move.
There was the nostalgia for older generations seeing the comic come to life in an Indian setting after being treated to the American TV drama Riverdale. On the other hand, the star cast generated quite the intrigue amongst the younger millennials and the Gen Z viewers.
Shilpa Singh, senior director, marketing partnerships, APAC, Netflix, and Srivats TS, vice president, marketing, Netflix India helped us understand how they went about making the marketing strategy for The Archies.
Edited Excerpts:
How did you go about the marketing strategy for the movie?
Srivats TS: From the time we read the script, we knew we had the right ingredients to mount the campaign at a certain scale, build anticipation, and break clutter.
We had the iconic IP of Archies comics where the idea of young people trying to change the world was universal enough to find resonance with any audience.
We believed music plays an integral role in being able to build love and familiarity for a title. Once there was familiarity, we aimed for #TheArchiesTakeover.
We approached this from multiple angles such as social, brand partnerships, music, press, on-ground events, etc. to ensure that the title is unmissable. All with one guiding principle - innovation.
How did you establish all these brand connections?
Shilpa Singh: Content is today's social currency. When we talk about social currency, we mean what people are eager to know, discuss, and share with each other.
Think about it—when you meet someone, a common conversation revolves around 'What are you watching?' It's how Netflix shapes these social interactions.
We look at partnerships similarly; a way to create consumer moments that neither we nor the partner could have done alone. By partnering with brands like Starbucks, Vistara, Maybelline, Skybags, and boAt, we aimed to marry the iconic elements from The Archies and the 60s era with brands of today.
Take us through the social media and OOH strategy for the movie
Srivats TS: We are lucky to have such a large organic social presence that appeals to a very relevant audience. We program for them intentionally, focusing on engagement and shareability. The universal theme of The Archies extends seamlessly to this endeavour.
On OOH, we have a mix of innovations as well as good old frequency buys. We planned to make The Archies unmissable during its launch week and had interesting innovative pieces like cars redesigned to look like roller skates which acted as moving billboards on the weekend of launch.
Ultimately, all our beats find their way onto social media and that is the multiplier effect that we always aim for.
Were the ads and videos or even events (like the Vistara flight and welcome at Goa) executed in-house or dependent on external agencies?
Shilpa Singh: In each partnership, the approach varies based on its needs. Sometimes, we collaborate with our partner's agencies, while other times we engage creative agencies from our side to help bring ideas to life.
The creative concepts and strategy always originate within the Netflix team. For ads, videos, or events, the execution, we reach out for support on a case-by-case basis, with our fantastic external agency partners.
Break down the media spending for us
Srivat TS: Our intent with every piece of media we invest in, is to maximise its reach by making it conversational.
For instance, the countdown billboard placed strategically at the busiest highway connecting the airport to central Mumbai. You can also spend the same amount of money on 20 sites spread across the country over one week, but that would not have the same impact as this single billboard did.
What is Netflix India's movie marketing strategy?
Srivats TS: We focus on universal themes in our stories and think of the most innovative ways to package and present them uniquely, breaking the clutter and creating conversations within the right cohort of audiences.