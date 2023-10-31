BFSI brands embrace AI-driven marketing tools; discuss upskilling for AI age

Technology and brands are adapting to new inventions from introducing chatbots for immediate response to queries, to bringing credible information to its audience. In the current media and marketing landscape, organisations are recruiting talents, thus increasing its strength. Talking about how companies focus on upskilling its executive professionals from the AI point of view, Arya explains, “At the end of the day, not everyone can be a coder. There is something that we know called reverse mentoring and I believe in it profoundly. The younger professionals have a lot more to teach us and they are far more exposed in many ways that we might play a slightly negative role of mentor at times. If you are not open to being open, that will be the curtain that will keep us away from being a better marketer rather than being a mediocre marketer.”