Why is Parle-G not in the mix for desi milkshakes and cheesecakes?

While Oreo Milkshake and Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake dominate Indian menus, Parle-G prefers global branding exercises.
Mayank Shah, VP-marketing, reveals Parle-G desserts, including cheesecakes, are available in Michelin-rated restaurants worldwide.
Parle-G avoids commercialising fusion desserts in India, sticking to traditional consumption patterns.
Parle-G gains international recognition through organic integrations in Netflix series and the White House luncheon.
Oreo Milkshake, Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake, Nutella Waffle, and KitKat shake. These are regular offerings at modern-day cafes in India now. But have you ever seen a Parle-G fusion on any menus? The chances are slim.
Mayank Shah, VP-marketing, Parle Products answers, “We don’t do it in India, but globally we do market it in the markets where the brand is not as well known as compared to the Indian market. In the US, one will find Parle-G ice cream sandwiches, and Parle-G kulfi is available in Australia. This is our way of brand-building exercise in that market.”
These dessert fusions serve as a catalyst for organic marketing, enabling the brand to connect with customers without the need for extensive advertising expenditures. Some brands have successfully capitalised on this strategy by introducing similar products to the market. For instance, Mondelez India the Cadbury Oreo Milkshake Mix, strategically expanding its portfolio in the milk food drink category.
In the past, FMCG brands would release recipe books or instructional videos, demonstrating diverse ways to integrate their food products into everyday dishes. For example, Parle Products launched a video to enjoy Monaco biscuits creatively, suggesting pairings with cheese and various toppings.
He says, “Parle-G cheesecakes and Parle-G desserts are available in top-class Michelin-rated restaurants globally. In the US, a favourite dessert is Parle-G cheesecake with rabdi. Globally, in terms of desserts, Parle-G is a brand used in diverse recipes from cheesecake, custard, and much more."
Then why are these dishes not widely seen in India?
“In India, there are a lot of items, but we have decided not to commercialise them. Indian people have their ways of eating Parle-G. I believe everybody has their own story with Parle-G depending upon their consumption. My story during my hostel days was Parle-G mixed with milk, that was my lunch,” he states.
Recently, Parle-G was integrated into The Archies on Netflix directed by Zoya Akhtar. The series was based on the popular Archie Comics franchise.
Shah reveals, “More often, it happens automatically with Parle-G. Usually, the director of a show comes and seeks permission from us. For Archies, they came to us and asked permission. It was a free-of-cost integration without us spending any amount. For branded integration, we don’t do it consciously from our side.”
In June 2023, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US. Parle-G also found the in the White House luncheon. The glucose biscuit was the base for a ‘Mango Halwa’.
In August 2022, Parle-G with Bombay Sweet Shop to create the Geniusly Sweet Collection. They launched two offerings: Parle-G Fudge (Rs 625) and chai biscuit choco barks (Rs 400).