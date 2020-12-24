Zomato's new mailer delivers a letter to you from Santa Claus himself

The letter even mentions travel restrictions due to COVID-19 and asks users to order in from Zomato in a bid to spread happiness.
What's red and white and spreads cheer during Christmas? The right answer would be Santa Claus, but when there's travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, even Santa needs to take a step back.
That's when Zomato comes in - spreading cheer with its red and white branding. In Zomato's newest mailer campaign, Santa asks the user to let the food delivery app know what it wants and even promises to deliver more gifts next year.
Zomato has been using its mailers as a messaging platform - delivering communications from entities who can't normally speak for themselves. Earlier this year, we received a love letter from pizza, biriyani's CV, and even multiple invitations to help improve the economy, by ordering food online.
Zomato also unveiled a mailer that hinted at a collaboration between the food delivery app and Amazon Prime video, earlier this year. The mailer contained a subject line that the reporter found confusing at first. It read 'Munna Tripathi has invited you to a 🔥🔥🔥 weekend!'
Munna Tripathi is one of the main characters of Mirzapur - essayed by actor Divyendu Sharma. The second season of the show was released on October 23rd.
Another recurring theme of these mailers is the idea of taking a break from the kitchen. Since many people no longer have access to their maids - they've taken matters into their own hands by stepping into the kitchen to cook. Those who order food are receiving mailers about their favourite foods with offers that ask them to take a break.
There are still a fair share of people who choose to remain cautious and have not ordered food from outside in a long time. To those patrons, Zomato mailer campaigns take the tone of a long-lost friend or lover, reconnecting with someone who stopped talking to them.