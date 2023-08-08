Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away

The 51-year-old entrepreneur suffered a cardiac arrest in Leh, where he was with his strategy team for an offsite event.
Ambareesh Murty, co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, has passed away after a fatal cardiac arrest in Leh. The 51-year-old entrepreneur was in Leh with Pepperfry's strategy team for an offsite event.
The news was shared by Ashish Shah, the company's other co-founder, through a post on X.
Murty was not only known for his role as a successful entrepreneur but also as a passionate bike enthusiast who frequently embarked on motorcycle journeys from Mumbai to Leh. He was also a dedicated fitness enthusiast and avid trekker.
He established Pepperfry alongside Shah in 2011 and held the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) within the company. Prior to this, he had stints at Cadbury, ICICI AMC, and Britannia.
He is survived by his wife and a younger sister.