From scandal to script: how brands turn polarising creators into viral storytellers

Somewhere between the rise of reels, the collapse of attention spans and the endless churn of internet drama, brands seem to have unlocked a new marketing formula: if an influencer comes with controversy, use it. And just like that, the collab multiverse was born, where every creator with a spicy past or a viral misstep becomes prime casting material.

Advertisment

Suddenly, ads feel less like campaigns and more like crossover episodes: take the recent Amazon Prime Family Man ad featuring Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat and Rebel Kid alongside Manoj Bajpayee, turning their reputations into punchlines, or Samay teaming up with Kunal Kamra for an Airlearn spot that treats the script like a commentary track on their own public image.

But that’s where the real question kicks in: is this type of collaboration a smart, intentional marketing strategy or just a trend brands are riding for quick virality? Does the spike in reels and recall actually convert into ROI, or do these high-voltage personalities end up overshadowing the product entirely? And if that’s the case, why do brands continue to work with them?

Why do brands keep choosing controversial or “high-lore” creators?

Influencer marketing platform Animeta’s SVP Biswamitra Ray breaks it down simply: creators with lore bring relevance faster than traditional advertising ever could. And data backs it.

“Samay Raina’s influence didn’t start with controversy; he was already at a rare peak, with around ~225K paid Youtube members and nearly Rs 1.35 crore in monthly user-pay revenue. In a market where paid content is low, that kind of loyalty is unusual. The controversy only amplified what already existed.”

Most brands, however, aren’t just chasing virality. They’re chasing cultural relevance.

Skincare company Foxtale’s chief strategy officer, Anindita Biswas, emphasises, “The question isn’t, ‘Will this go viral?’ It is, ‘Will this shape the right narrative?’ When the creator’s stance aligns with the brand’s worldview, the partnership creates cultural impact not just noise.”

From left: Foxtale CSO Anindita Biswas; Bold Care co-founder & CEO Rajat Jadhav

Bold Care’s co-founder and CEO Rajat Jadhav echoes this sentiment. For them, creators like Raina come with a built-in community, credibility, and an instantly recognisable voice.

“These collaborations are more about ROE – Return on Engagement – than direct conversions. Shares, tags and conversations build relevance, trust and long-term value faster than traditional advertising,” explains the men's health and wellness brand's founder.

What if the influencer’s persona overshadows the brand?

The risk isn’t hypothetical; it's already happening, and nearly every expert acknowledges it. Jadhav believes the solution lies in integration: the product must fit naturally into the creator’s humour so that the joke elevates the brand rather than eclipsing it.

“Brands with a youth-focused identity are better suited for these collaborations. Our voice already blends culture, humour and confidence, which makes creative partnerships feel natural,” he says.

Biswas shares the same concern but approaches it strategically. Influencer-led videos today function like mini ad campaigns, and she admits the creator’s persona can easily dominate the frame. “Our job is to ensure the brand doesn’t merely ride the wave but directs it. When the creator becomes the channel, not the climax, the narrative stays brand-led,” she explains.

Yet the risk persists.

L–R: Ambarish Sengupta (Hypothesis by OML), Shraddha Panday (The New Thing), Biswamitra Ray (Animeta), Devarsh Thaker (Braindad)

According to Ambarish Sengupta, VP of business at Hypothesis by OML, a data-backed influencer marketing agency: “High-voltage personalities can completely overshadow the product. Comments become about the creator, not the message.”

The New Thing’s creator & founding member, Shraddha Panday, believes the repetition is making things worse. “Once a brand succeeds with a creator, it becomes a playbook. Then comes a pile of Xerox copies. Samay’s podcast-format collabs? They all look the same now.”

Talented's social and culture marketing agency explains the golden rule here is simple but often ignored: “You cannot cut through noise by adding more noise.”

So… who actually writes these scripts? To what extent do brands truly have control?

While it may look like brands are writing edgy, self-aware scripts, agencies say the creative process works very differently in reality.

According to Bold Care’s Jadhav, the creators’ team almost always drives the humour because they understand tone, timing, and what their audience will accept best. The brand steps in only to ensure the messaging doesn’t drift off-course.

Animeta’s Ray adds that scripts are almost always developed by the creator’s team; the brand simply sets the intent, “make it culturally sharp” or “lean into the current persona”, and the creator decides how far to push it.

To prevent narratives from going rogue, Animeta uses an execution brief vetted by the brand, which Ray calls “the holy grail” that creators must follow, ensuring the brand remains the anchor.

But according to Devarsh Thaker from Braindad, “certain brands have strong legal and S&P teams that vet the scripts”, and agencies often weigh best- and worst-case scenarios upfront before locking in a creator.

So how do brands keep the creator from swallowing the campaign?

1. Make the creator the channel, not the climax

Foxtale’s Biswas articulates this best: “Influencer identity often eclipses the product. Our job is to ensure the brand doesn’t merely ride the wave but directs it.”

2. Co-create formats that naturally carry the brand

Biswas adds, “When the creator becomes the channel, not the climax, the narrative remains brand-led.”

That means scripting, visual cues, and tone all ensure Foxtale never disappears behind the influencer.

3. Write the idea to fit the creator, not the other way around

As Braindad’s Thaker notes, “Audiences see through engineered campaigns. It’s better to be meta and call out the association.”

4. Use disciplined creative frameworks

Animeta’s Ray explains how they ensure creators don’t hijack the narrative. “We create an execution brief vetted by the brand… the holy grail for the creator. They can infuse their persona while ensuring the brand message stays in the spotlight.”

Is controversy worth the risk?

Every agency stressed one thing: not all controversy is equal.

Foxtale maps potential conversations, positive and negative, and draws a line based on their philosophy of empathy and optimism. If it contradicts their values, it’s a no-go.

Hypothesis’ Sengupta breaks the risk radar into four buckets:

Cultural risk

Brand-fit risk

Business risk

Longevity risk

“The red lines are clear: hate speech, discriminatory behaviour, unresolved legal issues, or anything fundamentally at odds with the brand’s values. Not all controversy is equal; some creators are disruptive in a useful way; others are simply reckless. ”

The New Thing is even more direct. “It’s not about finding a saint; it’s about predicting the blast radius. If you can’t survive the scandal, you don’t hire the provocateur.”

Okay, but does all this viral noise actually deliver ROI?

Short answer: yes, but not the ROI you think. All experts agree: these campaigns are top-funnel beasts.

Sengupta outlines key success markers:

Spikes in searches & mentions

Mid-funnel interest (clicks, time spent)

Sentiment shift

“Controversy guarantees reach, not results. The win is when attention meaningfully improves consideration.”

Ray adds a simple metric: shares = resonance → new audiences → organic uplift.

He also notes that brands track hard data like unique reach, view-through rates, and audience retention, and that activating meme networks during the main video drop can amplify chatter and discovery.

Foxtale evaluates campaigns across:

Short term metrics include searches, click-through rates (CTR), chatter, and early sales

Midterm: sentiment shift

Long term: cultural shift & brand trust

Bold Care’s ROE-first model aligns with this:

If the campaign sparks conversation, jokes, discourse, tags and reactions, the brand wins.

So why is this trend exploding now?

Because creators are no longer just content makers. Audiences aren’t just viewers.

They’re participants, emotionally invested in the creator’s wins, losses, scandals and reinventions.

"Audiences today invest not just in the content but in the creator's story," says Ray from Animeta.

Thaker from Braindad explains why polarising creators have suddenly become valuable. “When an influencer is polarising, they stir conversations. The effort to observe, form an opinion, and react, whether positive or negative, leaves a far deeper imprint.

Hypothesis Sengupta adds that controversy brings a pre-loaded narrative: “A controversial figure brings a ready-made storyline; you don’t need to manufacture intrigue.”

From The New Thing, Panday confirms the cultural shift, “We’re evolving into an opinion economy. If your stunt lacks lasting impact beyond the PR cycle, it harms your brand.

Ray breaks it down with data-backed clarity: “Good comedy is the strongest currency on social media, the most commented on, and the most shared.”