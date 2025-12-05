Mia by Tanishq enters Nagaland through Hornbill Festival, eyes North East expansion

The Hornbill Festival has long been a melting pot of tradition, art, performance, and fashion, where Naga style takes centre stage. Spotting an opportunity in this cultural energy, the fine jewellery brand Mia by Tanishqhas made its debut as the Official Style Partner for the 2025 edition.

For the brand, known for its contemporary, youth-focused jewellery, the move marks a strategic first step into a region it believes is naturally aligned with its values of self-expression and modern adornment.

Ajay Maurya, head – category and marketing at Mia by Tanishq, calls this association the brand’s first “stepping stone” in the region, adding that business growth will follow.

“We want to stand for culture curation and self-expression. Our aim is to ensure that the expression born from this association doesn’t remain limited to Nagaland but resonates across the wider North East. And over time, this could naturally lead to business expansion, including new retail outlets,” he says.

Nagaland does not yet have a standalone Mia store, though the brand’s jewellery is available at the Tanishq outlet in Dimapur. The jewellery brand is currently scouting for the right property and location for its first standalone outlet in Nagaland.

It already has a presence in the North East with around four stores in Guwahati and a presence in parts of Meghalaya.

“Nagaland will be our next entry as soon as we secure the right space,” Maurya says.

Mia is growing steadily on the retail front, with over 270 stores across India. Two years ago, the brand had 120 stores across the country. About 90% of its business comes from physical outlets, though its online channel has recently made a strong comeback.

Maurya says the Hornbill Festival offers the right platform for the brand to create a strong recall among the people of Nagaland.

“The festival attracts people who are fashion-forward and style-driven. This is our chance to show them there’s a brand that matches their style quotient, resonates with their aesthetic, and can genuinely stand for them,” he says.

Maurya says the brand’s interest in the region is deeply rooted in style and culture. He describes Nagaland as “incredibly fashion-forward”.

“Women here dress beautifully and confidently. Mia, as a brand built around self-expression and giving Gen Z a reason to dress up and style with jewellery, felt like a natural fit. The bold, charismatic tradition of jewellery in Nagaland is already so strong, and we saw this as an opportunity we shouldn’t miss. It’s a perfect starting point for many possibilities in a state that is truly ahead in fashion,” he says.

The Hornbill Festival is a 10-day celebration (December 1–10) held at Kisama Heritage Village, near Kohima. Named after the hornbill, an iconic bird in the folklore of Nagaland’s tribes, the festival showcases the state’s diverse ethnic groups.

Organised by the Department of State Tourism and the Department of Art & Culture, it features performances, crafts, sports, food fairs, games, ceremonies and exhibitions ranging from paintings and wood carvings to traditional wrestling and indigenous games. With its colourful mix of culture, art and entertainment, the festival draws tourists from across India and abroad and is pivotal to Nagaland’s tourism economy.

For Mia, the festival serves as a two-pronged opportunity. First, it introduces the brand’s identity to the people of Nagaland. Second, it helps spotlight influential creators rooted in Naga culture.

“We saw the festival as a moment where culture and tradition are at their peak. The association brought together the cultural richness Nagaland has to offer and the values we represent as a brand, creating a sense of complete harmony,” Maurya says.

As part of the collaboration, the brand has partnered with four women influencers across diverse genres. These include Imnainla Jamirv, a leading guitarist in the North East; biker-creator Onen Nenty, who will sport Mia jewellery while riding her Himalayan; Luli Yeptho, a teen vocalist from the band Trance, who will perform at the festival wearing the brand’s designs; and fashion creator Imlisen Pongen, who will showcase Mia pieces while creating content at the festival.

“The idea is not just to create content, but to recognise fashion-forward women excelling in music, motorbiking, performance and style, and give them a platform to be seen nationally. While the brand creates impact here, the resonance is intended to carry across the country,” Maurya explains.

As a tribute to Naga culture, Mia has also designed three silver pendants inspired by the hornbill, an inverted sickle and a feather—each featuring the colours of the Nagaland state flag (red, black, white and green). These will be available nationwide through the Mia by Tanishq website.

While 90% of its revenue comes from its offline presence, its marketing is still largely focused online. Digital engagement will be central to this campaign as well, with the brand running an active online rollout alongside its on-ground presence.

“We make the noise in Nagaland, but the drums will be heard across the country,” Maurya says.

While Mia is the principal sponsor of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), this is its first association with a state festival. Maurya says the thread connecting both partnerships is women’s self-expression.

“In cricket, a sport long dominated by men, women are now standing tall and making the country proud. Similarly, Naga women have a rich, distinctive culture of style, jewellery and adornment. Their form of self-expression is unique, and Mia aims to bring that to the forefront,” he says. “Mia’s role is to give this style and expression a pedestal and place it on a national stage.”