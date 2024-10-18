Netflix aims to become a habit in more Indian homes: Srivats TS

Netflix has come a full circle in India. What started as a video on-demand service in the country is now attempting to urge its viewers to go back to a linear television habit of appointment viewing for its show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Its promotional campaign Shanivaar Banega Funnyvaar aims to make the show a Saturday night staple in Indian homes.

Srivats TS, vice president, marketing, Netflix India, says that the ultimately goal is to make Netflix a habit in more Indian households.

“Many Indian homes have already adopted Netflix as a habit. How do we make it even more of a habit? The tagline invites people to join in the fun, make the show a weekly habit, and solidify Netflix’s place in their weekend routine,” he says.

The campaign presents the familiar faces of Kapil Sharma and his team to viewers who are looking to unwind and enjoy entertainment on a Saturday night.



“We want to make Netflix and Kapil a habit for consumers, especially when they're most likely to relax—like on Saturday nights during prime time at 8 p.m. This approach helps us cut through the clutter and build a routine. While viewing can happen anytime, Saturdays offer a better chance to spark that cultural conversation, reinforcing the campaign’s goal of creating a viewing habit,” he says.

It also aims to consistently generate shareable moments, making the show a trending topic every Saturday night.

“Kapil’s show naturally lends itself to moments that go viral, like Alia Bhatt singing a Malayalam lullaby or Saif Ali Khan’s joke about AC temperatures. These moments fuel real-time conversation and fan engagement,” Srivats adds.

Netflix also created the campaign with the goal of connecting with the viewers through a creative approach.

“We live in an era where it’s essential to connect with audiences in a clutter-breaking way, and that’s the role of marketing—standing out with creativity. We need campaigns that resonate with viewers. Everything works together—content, campaign, and engagement,” he shares.

Srivats says the campaign’s deep integration into the content itself makes it unique. The campaign began with the announcement of the comedy show’s return. But it has been integrated into every episode and its promotional materials. For example, the episodes end with Kapil delivering the line, blending the campaign with the show, and creating a unified language across all touchpoints. Further, in the promotional images for the Indian cricket team’s episode, Rohit Sharma’s bat has ‘Funnyvaar’ written on it.

Srivats quotes social media engagement numbers to drive his point home. The campaign intro video/date announcement has garnered 7 million+ views on YouTube and Instagram. The reel where Alia Bhatt hums a Malayalam lullaby garnered 7.5 million views on Instagram. Snippets of Saif Ali Khan talking about his AC worries garnered over 12.8M views on Instagram.

It has launched a 360-degree comprehensive campaign that includes traditional TV, print, digital ads, and social media clips. Additionally, it has taken strong OOH initiatives and specific outreach efforts. For example, some of the crew and cast went to the Wagah border to engage with the Border Security Forces and their families. There is an on-ground Funnyvaar Mela, where fans meet with the cast.

Apart from the season-wide promotions, the platform also does episodic promotions on OOH, digital, and television.

“There's a changeover for every episode to keep things fresh. This rotation adds excitement for the audience. So, every week there’s something new,” he says.

The show is being streamed across 190 countries. However, this campaign is only available in India. Globally, Srivats says the strongest marketing and promotional machinery is Netflix’s homepage supplemented by the social conversations that it is able to fuel.



“With Kapil now part of Netflix, we leverage his relatability to reach a broader audience. He has transformed into a global star. This synergy between Netflix and Kapil not only expands our reach but also attracts diverse audiences,” he says.

Does appointment viewing help solve the concern of subscriber churn?

OTT platforms have churn rates of up to 30-40%, making it a perpetual concern for them. When a platform drops episodes every week, it tends to retain the viewer for the duration of the entire season.

Srivats says that's partly the reason for the weekly format. Introduced in season 1 and continued in season 2, this format enables building habit and familiarity. The platform’s fundamental belief is to produce high-quality content that makes members ‘press play and stay’. When they do so, they return for more, fostering a positive cycle of interaction, dialogue, and retention. The core focus is to produce content that consumers resonate with and create conversations around that.

“Rather than focusing on individual retention metrics, we aim to build emotional resonance through a diverse slate. Alongside The Great Indian Kapil Show, we have an incredible variety of titles that reflect our broader quality and variety. Ultimately, it’s not about a single hit but the collective strength of our offerings that creates sustained growth and engagement. The big picture is that brands and companies want to grow,” he explains.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is a key milestone in the streaming platform’s journey to offer more accessible and relatable content to Indian audiences. Initially, the platform was known for its international content. However, over the last three to four years, it has significantly expanded its Indian content library to offer a diverse range of local stories.

The episodes of the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show were dropped between March 30 and June 22, 2024. In the April-June quarter, India added the second-highest number of paid net subscribers in the world. It also clocked the third-highest revenue growth in percentage terms in India in the second quarter. At the end of Q2 FY24, Netflix had a total paid subscriber base of 277.7 million subscribers.