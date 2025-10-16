Philips' new OneBlade Intimate targets Gen Z in Rs 3,000 cr Indian grooming market

When was the last time you purchased a grooming product specifically for areas that are not typically discussed? Chances are, it was a hesitant scroll past generic razors or improvising with scissors. However, the intimate grooming market in India is rapidly evolving, with Gen Z leading the way.

The personal grooming device industry in India is valued at around $2 billion, covering a wide range of products. Narrowing the focus to personal grooming specifically, the market stands at roughly Rs 3,000 crore, predominantly catering to male consumers.

However, beauty and self-care trends are now catching up on the grooming side, making intimate grooming an under-penetrated segment poised for rapid growth. Experts say this category could grow threefold over the next three to five years, reflecting rising demand and evolving consumer habits.

Philips India recently launched its Philips OneBlade Intimate, a skin-safe, unisex grooming device designed for sensitive areas. The launch is backed by the Gen Z-first campaign #DontBeatAroundTheBush with the tagline “Down There, Done Right”, aiming to make intimate grooming as approachable as skincare or shaving.

“The journey started almost four years ago,” says Smit Shukla, head of personal health, Philips India.

“Our global innovation team spotted a massive, under-penetrated space — people were grooming, but there was no dedicated product that solved safety and usability issues. What really struck us was that nine out of 10 Gen Z consumers are doing intimate grooming, compared to just 40–45% of millennials at the same age.”

Philips’ research, which surveyed over 6,000 young Indians across metro and Tier 2 cities, found that while 90% practice intimate hair removal, nearly 70% reported nicks, cuts, and irritation. The data also showed that grooming practices are not confined to metros — Gen Z across India, irrespective of geography, is embracing this ritual.

“This is not a taboo for Gen Z,” Shukla adds. “Unlike older generations, they are comfortable talking about it. One of the key insights from our discussions with young consumers was, ‘Stop beating around the bush; just give us a solution.’ That insight became the core idea behind the campaign.”

The Philips OneBlade Intimate offers a "triple-protection SkinProtect blade", which is capable of handling any hair length, and a 3mm body comb for precise trimming. The device is fully waterproof and rechargeable. Early testers confirmed that nearly 90% would make it their primary intimate grooming tool.

Philips is pairing product innovation with a marketing strategy tuned to where Gen Z actually is. The brand is doubling down on content creators, prioritising influencers and Instagram as the primary channels for the campaign.

“We may not focus heavily on YouTube, but Instagram will be our main platform,” says Shukla. The brand is also exploring Discord and Reddit, noting, “That’s where Gen Z is. We are integrating deeply into these platforms through content creation, which has become our core strength.”

Digital dominates Philips’ marketing, accounting for 80% of the spend, while the remaining 20% goes to out-of-home activations, reflecting Gen Z’s preference for physical experiences.

Billboards have been placed outside colleges, and Philips is partnering with popular Gen Z music bands to engage campus festivals across India. “We will have a strong on-ground presence, but everything will be amplified digitally,” Shukla adds.

"Gen Z values authenticity over celebrity endorsements,” he notes. “We are prioritising content creators who represent real-life experiences — unapologetic, relatable, and direct. Our presence is guided by where the consumers spend time and trust content.”

The #DontBeatAroundTheBush campaign combines digital, on-ground, and influencer-driven engagement. The messaging is clear: intimate grooming is normal, practical, and approachable.

Philips has also partnered with agencies like WLDD and FleishmanHillard to orchestrate the campaign across multiple touchpoints.

Industry context underscores the stakes. While India’s personal grooming device market overall clocks $2 billion, the intimate segment remains largely untapped. Shukla says that the category could grow threefold in the next few years, propelled by Gen Z’s comfort with experimentation, self-care routines, and willingness to spend on products that are safe and convenient.

“We have an unfair advantage in performance, trust, and technology. But our focus now is cultural resonance — understanding Gen Z’s tone, lifestyle, and motivations. Our end goal is to become the most loved intimate grooming brand for this generation.”

Though Philips’ initial focus is Gen Z, the ripple effect is expected to reach millennials. As Shukla explains, “If Gen Z adopts a trend, millennials often follow. We are driving awareness among older consumers too, but 80% of our investment is where the early adoption happens.”

For a generation that values transparency, convenience, and safety, Philips is proving that sometimes the boldest conversation is the one where you don’t beat around the bush.