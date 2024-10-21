Smart retail game, Netflix-style collabs drive 4700BC popcorn growth

4700BC, a snacking brand known for selling gourmet popcorn among other munchies, is looking forward to a robust festive season. The PVR icon-backed brand has shown significant financial growth and resilience, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Chirag Gupta, founder and CEO of 4700BC, the brand has grown 40–50% year over year since COVID.

Advertisment

The brand is driving strong growth on the back of meaningful partnerships and a very specific retail game, says Gupta.

Acing marketing through distribution

According to Gupta, the digital boom has made distribution easier for them, which is helping them achieve their numbers.

The brand is also using its distribution channels to drive its marketing. “We are an omnichannel brand. We have retail, digital, institutional sales, and export sales, which gives us the flexibility to not be overly dependent on one vertical. Like any other brand, we are riding the digital wave to increase sales; however, we will focus on retail for a long-term perspective. Whatever money we get from other channels, we are investing that into strengthening our traditional retail channel. We use these channels, especially institutional sales, as part of our marketing strategy. All these channels provide free marketing,” he says.

He adds that since the brand's distribution is limited, spending big money on marketing doesn’t make sense.

Gupta explains that its top distribution channels include PVR, D-Mart, Qatar Airways, and Air India, followed by quick commerce platforms such as BlinkIt and Swiggy Instamart.

“PVR accounts for about 15% of our sales, but we see it more as a marketing channel. A lot of brand exposure comes from PVR, and we expect its contribution to sales to decrease as we grow in other areas,” he reiterates.

PVR INOX, which acquired a 70% stake in the company for Rs. 5 crore in 2015, provided strong backing for the brand's establishment in 2013 and allowed it to scale operations significantly.

Also Read: https://www.afaqs.com/news/media/pvr-inox-reports-q2-fy25-net-loss-as-revenue-falls-19-7319188

Positioning

Popcorn as a snacking category in the organised sector is still at a nascent stage, says Gupta. According to him, while competitors such as ACT 2 operate in the ready-to-cook segment, 4700BC is operating in the ready-to-eat space.

“People used to make potato chips at home or get them from local vendors until they became more popular and brands like Pepsi marketed them as a convenient, ready-to-eat snack, we’re doing the same with popcorn,” he explains.

The brand has now expanded its offerings and introduced categories like gourmet chips, flavoured lotus seeds, and microwave popcorn, among others. According to Gupta, positioning the brand as a premium offering has helped them stand as a differentiator.

“Over time, this premium positioning has worked for us. Now, we’re introducing smaller packs and adjusting pricing to reach a broader audience, but we’re still targeting a premium segment. Any brand targeting a premium consumer is competition for us. Act 2, for instance, targets a mass consumer base with its lower-priced products. We cater to a different set of consumers, like those who would choose Doritos or Pringles. It’s about capturing that premium market share,” he adds.

Also Read: Netflix and 4700BC unveil exclusive popcorn flavours with Karan Johar

Collaborations

The brand recently collaborated with Netflix India to launch exclusive popcorn flavours aimed at enhancing the content-watching experience. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, along with popular television actors Karan Wahi and Karanvir Bohra, leads the campaign. According to Gupta, the campaign aimed to bring gourmet popcorn into more homes, making it a staple for any viewing occasion. He highlighted the synergy between popcorn and entertainment as a natural fit for both brands.

“Netflix, being a premium brand, was the perfect fit for us. Collaborations like these are a great way to build brand equity and acquire new customers organically,” he adds.

Asked if the brand has any more collaborations in the pipeline, Gupta adds, “We are working on a few marketing as well as product collaborations; however, nothing is finalised yet. We’re cautious about who we collaborate with. It has to make sense for the brand and to the consumer,” he concludes.

We spend more money on packaging than marketing: 4700BC’s Chirag Gupta