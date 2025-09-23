Aryan’s Ba***ds of Bollywood: Cameos, brand plugs & a name you can’t say

When Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, finally dropped last week, the internet had already been buzzing for months. Was it Bads, Badass, or Bastards? Even Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan cheekily kept the suspense alive during promotions.

All they said was, “You’ll find out once you watch the show.” But once the show landed, the mystery wasn’t the only thing people were scanning for.

Led by Lakshya Lalwani as Aasmaan Singh, Bobby Deol as Ajay Talvar, Sahher Bambba as Karishma Talvar, Raghav Juyal as Parvaiz, and Mona Singh as Neeta Singh, the series dives into Bollywood’s tangled world of nepo kids, newcomers and underworld ties.

Adding to the meta-drama are cameos galore from Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor and even the Khans themselves (Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir). Half the time it feels like Bollywood is simply playing Bollywood. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series drops as a Netflix Original.

And tucked between all the drama? The brands. Some integrations scream for attention — such as Aryan’s own liquor label, D’YAVOL. Others slip in so quietly you almost miss them, making the show a bit of a treasure hunt for anyone watching closely.

The big, bold placements

D’YAVOL: Aryan Khan’s own liquor label was practically a recurring character.

From bar scenes and house parties to the action set piece, D’YAVOL was everywhere — an obvious homegrown placement given the Red Chillies connection.

Mother Dairy: Episode one made sure the brand felt like part of everyday life.

A family dinner scene casually featured its products and later, the “Cine Masters” actor roundtable had a giant "Produced by Mother Dairy" poster in the backdrop.

Goibibo: Every time characters were zipping through airports, Goibibo popped up, reinforcing its travel credentials.

Senco Gold & Diamonds: In a scene where Karishma’s mother helps her pick jewellery,

Senco takes centre stage — a classic lifestyle integration.

Monte Carlo: When Aasmaan preps for his “First Film” (with a Filmfare-style replica thrown in), Monte Carlo is visible as the wardrobe partner.

BKT Tyres: Featured as a prominent sponsor of the “First Film” awards, proving even tyres can find a place in Bollywood glamour.

boAt: A lighter moment — Aasmaan and his family jamming out at home, with a boAt speaker clearly making its cameo.

The blink-and-miss ones

Not all integrations were so loud. Some were woven into the background, adding realism without shouting for attention.

Sprite: Featured casually in Karan Johar’s Dharma office as he narrates a film scene.

Coca-Cola: Spotted during a glitzy in-show movie premiere.

Urban Company: Appears when staff come over for a deep-cleaning job, folded into the storyline like an everyday chore.

Unlike the product placements of older Bollywood films — where logos were shoved in front of the camera — Aryan’s show plays with degrees of visibility. Some integrations, like D’YAVOL, wear their branding on the sleeve, while others blend into the background of the scene, making you wonder: was that just set dressing or a strategic plug?