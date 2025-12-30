As Coca-Cola & McD go AI, Porsche hits the brakes with a hand-drawn ad

In a world of AI ads where the comment sections are full of backlash, Porsche has decided to swim against the tide and release not an old-school human-made holiday ad but a full-blown hand-drawn animation instead.

The fully human ad was made by the humans of Parallel Studio, a Parisian illustration studio that claims that Porsche patrons will find eight hidden Easter eggs in ‘The Coded Love Letter’, as the holiday ad is titled.

The ad and the journey of the brand-new Porsche in it begin at the dealership, traversing the Ghibli-esque water-coloured mountains towards city skylines.

According to multiple publications, keen viewers may be able to spot some Easter eggs in the ad, like the licence plate "K 45 286” which is the very first Porsche prototype ever built in 1948.

A silver Mercedes-Benz 500E is also parked on the street at 0.05 seconds. This is a nod to the 1990s, when Porsche helped Mercedes design and build one of their most famous high-performance cars.

In addition to being an interactive quiz of an ad which warrants repeat viewing, Porsche has also garnered praise online for employing humans instead of generative AI this holiday season.

"Ohhhh great heavens, it's not AI!!!!" exclaimed one social media user, while "[P]orsche supporting real artists and hand-made art, we love to see it. 😌🩶," praised another.

Recently, major global powerhouses like Coca-cola and McDonald's Netherlands were under fire for using uncanny AI-generated Christmas ads in their Holidays Are Coming (2024 and 2025) and It’s the Most Terrible Time of the Year (2025) campaigns, respectively, warranting not just explanations but also withdrawals.