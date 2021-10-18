CRED signs off 2021 IPL with Kapil Dev dressing up as Ranveer Singh 

Talk about role reversal and this might be it. Also, it’s the sixth ad of this year’s campaign.
To see cricket legend Kapil Dev, often seen in smart polo T-shirts and trousers, do a U-turn and dress up like Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, is something you’d expect to see in a CRED ad.
It happened a few days ago.
Signing off its 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) ‘Great for the Good’ campaign, the leading credit card bill payment and rewards app bowled its sixth ad, and it’s quite the stickler.
What’s interesting is the fact that next month (in November), Singh will play Dev in ‘83’. The movie will bring to the silver screen the story of India’s first World Cup victory in the UK in 1983.
CRED started this year’s IPL campaign with a bang. It got the ever-calm former cricketer Rahul Dravid to lose his cool in the middle of a traffic jam and declare to the astounded folks in their cars, “Indiranagar ka gunda hoon main.”
That must have got all the VCs of the suburb shaking like a young entrepreneur, who’s about to pitch his idea to a VC.
We also got to see actor Jackie Shroff do the Zumba, playback singer Kumar Sanu sell insurance, 1990s cricketers start a boy band, and Tokyo Summer Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra play multiple roles in a single ad.
This campaign, like the 2020 IPL campaign, was made by the motley group of Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Deep Joshi and Vishal Dayama. Early Man Film’s BK Ayappa directed all the ads.