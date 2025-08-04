From music to marketing: The rise of concerts as the new stage for brand integrations

When Himesh Reshammiya casually popped a Vicks ki goli before performing Tera Suroor in Delhi, it appeared charming. However, behind the scenes, it was part of a larger strategy: Vicks served as the official 'Khich Khich Relief Partner' for Reshammiya’s Capmania tour.

Whether the audience clocked it as a paid plug or a spontaneous act didn’t really matter. The moment was viral, the brand was remembered, and a new-age media channel once again validated the live concert.

This was not an isolated incident either. A few months prior, Diljit Dosanjh transformed his concert stage into a multi-brand showcase, flaunting a Mokobara bag in one city and promoting Deepika Padukone’s 82°E skincare range in another.

Some of these were paid placements (the Mokobara moment alone was reportedly valued at Rs 8 crore), while others were organic mentions. Regardless, they proved to be effective.



This isn’t just a local trend, it reflects a global shift seen at international music festivals like Coachella in California. What began as a music celebration has evolved into a cultural hotspot where fashion, tech, and lifestyle brands seamlessly integrate with performances. Over time, it has become a go-to playbook for turning live stages into powerful brand showcases.

The Coachella-fication of Indian advertising

“Live concerts have evolved into immersive brand theatres,” says Harshada Chitale, associate account director at White Rivers Media. “Every stage becomes a stage for brands. A logo in the background. A product in a performer’s hand. A shoutout wrapped in melody. These moments ripple far beyond the crowd.”

She compares the shift in India to international trends. “Just like at Coachella, where brand integration is routine and culturally embedded, Indian concerts are now multi-layered experiences that blend music, content, and commerce.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, EVP, films and live events at Saregama India, agrees: “Concerts today are no longer just about the music. They’ve become cultural moments. From the mic a star holds to the ticket itself—everything is a brandable touchpoint.”

At Saregama Live, he’s seen this play out firsthand. “We branded an aircraft with Diljit’s face and wrapped a metro train for his tour. The goal wasn’t just visibility; it was virality.”

Was that real or an ad?

In a world overwhelmed by influencer culture, subtlety has become the new selling point, although this comes at the expense of clarity.

“I was at the Himesh concert when he popped that Vicks,” recalls Srishti Pandey, creator and founding member at The New Thing. “It was clearly a brand moment; Vicks was advertised as the khich khich partner, but the execution was so casual, people weren’t sure if it was spontaneous or sponsored. And honestly, that ambiguity is by design.”

“In today’s marketing world, brands are aiming for moments that feel natural not like ads, but still go viral,” she adds. “But when there’s no clarity, it blurs the line between what’s real and what’s promotion. If it feels fake, audiences lose trust both in the brand and the artist.”

Harshada Chitale echoes this concern: “Audiences crave authenticity. If it feels forced, it fails. If it fits, it flies.”

ROI: reels over ratings?

Concert shout-outs don’t come with click-through links but that doesn’t mean they can’t be measured.

Pandey lays out the agency-side playbook:

Reach & impressions: both on-ground and via social content

Virality: memes, reels, and cultural conversations

Earned media value: how much buzz vs paid media cost

Brand sentiment: post-event association and fan recall

Kumar Razdan, head of JetAlive, adds, “There’s no longer a binary between emotional connection and measurable value. The goal is to become part of the story audiences take home. Several platforms are now tracking not just amplification but resonance.”

According to Siddharth Anand Kumar, “It’s about emotional stickiness. Being part of a culturally relevant concert creates a kind of brand love no static ad can.”

Price of the plug: what does it cost?

According to Pandey, brand integrations at concerts are now big-budget business.

Rs 50–80 lakh: for mid-tier Indian artists (casual placements or shoutouts)

Rs 5–8 crore: for top-tier names like Diljit, with deeper integrations

Rs 10–20 crore: for international acts performing in India

Rs 15–25 lakh: for smaller gigs, club shows, or genre-specific events

The pricing varies based on several factors, including the artist’s popularity, the format of the event, the location, the audience demographic, and how well the brand’s narrative aligns with the event.

“Brands aren’t just paying for physical presence anymore,” says Razdan. “They’re investing in moments that extend into timelines, Reels, and fan memory.”

What brands really want

Not all marketers are jumping on the bandwagon, though.

Rajiv Dubey, VP of marketing at Dabur India, is more cautious. “Advertising during concerts is very limiting; we’re a mass marketer,” he says. “That said, if we did it, brand love would be the focus.”

On the other hand, brands like Celio a French men’s clothing brand, is far more bullish. “Concert partnerships have become one of the most powerful ways to spike visibility and buzz,” says Rejoy Rajan, head of marketing & PR.

“With thousands attending and millions watching via social media, it’s an unmissable opportunity to be seen, shared, and remembered.”

But even Celio leans toward subtle integrations. “A moment like ‘Vicks Goli lo’ works brilliantly when it doesn’t disrupt the experience. Subtlety, when done right, is far more memorable,” Rajan notes.

From stage props to skin creams: what’s next?

“Gen Z is living in the experience economy,” says Srishti Pandey. “Concerts aren’t just shows; they’re shared emotional highs. When a brand becomes part of that moment, it doesn’t just gain visibility; it gains permanence.”

Whether a singer swallows a lozenge mid-set, an artiste holds a designer duffel, or a casual name-drop is tucked inside a melody, these moments extend far beyond the venue. They inhabit social media feeds, reels, and the memories of fans.