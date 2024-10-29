Google's Pixel and iPhone: 'Best' frenemies bond in cheeky Diwali ad

A year ago, Google launched its #BestPhonesForever campaign, featuring iPhone and Pixel phones. Now, the brand has added to the campaign with its latest Diwali-themed rendition, showcasing what might be the tech world's oddest friendship: the iPhone and Pixel phone. They're best friends alright, but one's consistently taking the mickey out of the other.

The latest installment sees iPhone wracking its digital brain to conjure up a suitable Diwali wish for its mate Pixel, only to discover—rather awkwardly—that Google's flagship already possesses everything one could possibly desire. It's rather like trying to buy a present for that impossibly well-equipped friend who seems to have everything.

Between the playful banter, Google cleverly sneaks in mentions of its latest bells and whistles: Gemini Live (their swanky AI assistant), email summarisation, and something called Add Me, which uses AI to sort out group photos. Terribly clever, that.

The advertisement takes a surprisingly heartwarming turn when, after iPhone's failed attempt at finding something Pixel doesn't have, Pixel reveals that its greatest wish has already been granted—having iPhone as a best friend. Aww!

By the way, Google has been quite active with its advertising this festive season. Recently, the brand unveiled its Diwali Shopping Mall campaign featuring Farida Jalal while promoting the entire Google ecosystem and how it helps with shopping. Additionally, the brand recently unveiled a new campaign for Google Search, introducing a new game format known as Googlies.

This latest offering is just one in a series of roughly two dozen films under the #BestPhonesForever banner, dating back more than a year. The campaign kicked off with iPhone getting finding itself a little depressed and jealous over Pixel's AI capabilities, and it hasn't looked back since.

What's particularly clever about these adverts is how they plonk our phone protagonists in different settings to highlight specific features. Fancy showing off Pixel's astrophotography prowess? Pop them under a starlit sky. Wanting to bang on about built-in VPN? Connect them to a restaurant WiFi. There's even a brilliant bit about the whole football versus soccer debate, showcasing Pixel's multilingual Live Translate capabilities while giving iPhone a gentle ribbing.

Of course, Google isn't the first to engage in such competitive tomfoolery. Samsung has been at it for years, taking potshots at Apple's design choices—remember all that fuss about the notch?

Last year, the Korean tech giant had a field day pointing out Apple's tardiness on various features that Android users had been enjoying for donkey's years. The new calculator app? Live captions? Always-on display? Oh, do keep up, Apple.

But what sets Google's campaign apart is its refreshingly different approach. Rather than going for the jugular, they've opted for a more nuanced strategy that combines friendship with a healthy dose of competitive spirit. Yes, Pixel consistently throws shade at its Apple counterpart, but there's an underlying acknowledgement of iPhone's top-dog status in the smartphone world.