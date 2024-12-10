Pushpa rules the screen as brands vie for their 15 seconds of fame

Released on December 5, Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule has already bulldozed its way past Rs 800 crore globally in just four days. With Allu Arjun swaggering as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna dazzling as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil scheming as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, there’s another star stealing the spotlight—brands.

When Pushpa says, “Pushpa sirf ek naam nahi hai. Pushpa matlab brand," he means it. From Kalyan Jewellers to Astral Pipes, and even Daawat Rice, every frame glitters with partnerships as iconic as Pushpa’s one-liners.

The highly anticipated sequel of Pushpa 2: The Rise had onboarded a lineup of iconic brands across categories even before its release. With partnerships from Thums Up to JK Tyres, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, ITC Mangaldeep, and beyond, the movie, which takes us deeper into the gritty world of red sandalwood smuggling, integrates products as cleverly as it delivers punches. Let’s dive into this glorious brand carnival:

Kalyan Jewellers

From Pushpa’s chunky gold chains and rings to Srivalli’s necklaces, bracelets, and noserings, gold glimmers in every frame. But in a classic Pushpa twist, Srivalli’s silver anklets don’t quite cut it. Enter Kalyan Jewellers, ensuring she upgrades her swag with gold—because in Pushpa’s world, compromise is not an option.

To keep the sparkle alive, Kalyan Jewellers also launched a limited-edition jewellery collection inspired by the film, unveiled on social media by Rashmika Mandanna herself.

Mitsubishi Pajero

And let’s not forget Pushpa’s fiery red Mitsubishi Pajero, practically a character in itself. Among all the action-packed sequences, Pushpa’s fiery red Mitsubishi Pajero takes the spotlight. Whether he’s making a dramatic entrance or swirling it around mid-chase, the car screams “main character energy.”

Daawat Rice

Even a smuggler’s den needs good food, and Pushpa’s kitchen is stocked with Daawat Rice. Big, unmistakable packs of the brand can be seen in the background of key scenes. Daawat also cashed in with a campaign celebrating their partnership, declaring, “Pushpa ka swag, Daawat ka taste—jhukega nahi, rukega nahi!”

Astral Pipes

Astral Pipes manages to slip into the action in the most unexpected ways. Giant yellow tanks loom in the background of everything from high-octane chases to dance sequences. The brand also rolled out campaigns featuring Allu Arjun, declaring, “Pipe ke duniya mein chalta hai Astral ka raj.”

Kajaria Tiles

Kajaria Tiles plays it cool but effective, making subtle cameos on billboards during the film’s bustling market scenes. Off-screen, the brand further amplified its presence with a video campaign highlighting snippets from the film and reminding everyone why it’s “India’s No. 1 tile brand.”

Ray-Ban

Fahadh Faasil’s character Shekawat doesn’t just bring menace to the table—he brings style, too. His Ray-Ban shades are practically a character of their own, adding a sharp edge to his persona throughout the movie.

The movie is a brand showcase done right, seamlessly weaving products into its narrative.

