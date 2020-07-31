"Germ kill is a quick solution; immunity is built over time": former Dabur CEO Sunil Duggal

"Dabur has always had sanitisation products in the form of toilet cleaners, sani-sprays, etc., but now the management has decided to bring sanitisation under the Dabur platform. Both hygiene and immunity led products serve different purposes. Immunity building is a slow, long-term process, but germ killing vis-a-vis sanitisation is a quick solution. I think Dabur’s future is far more in the immunity space than (in) the sanitisation space, which is easily replicable and anybody can do it,” says Duggal.