Singh is Collab King: Why Ranveer Singh's brand magnetism reigns supreme in Bollywood

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ranveer Singh's brand collaborations transcend industries, showcasing his broad appeal and versatility
Ranked first at $181.7 million in brand value, Singh surpassed Virat Kohli in Kroll's 2022 study
With over 70 million followers, Singh's online presence amplifies brand campaigns for maximum impact
Brand analysts decode what makes him favourable for brands over other contemporary actors
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has become a heartthrob ji for brands, with his ever-growing brand value capturing the attention of industries far and wide. Since 2022, Singh has been on a prolific streak, securing numerous projects and forging profitable brand collaborations.
The difference between Ranveer Singh and other actors in terms of brand endorsements lies in the depth and diversity of his collaborations. While many actors may secure endorsements with a limited range of brands, Singh's portfolio spans across various industries, showcasing his versatility and broad appeal.
This pursuit has solidified his status as a sought-after talent in the entertainment industry as he expanded his presence across a diverse spectrum of sectors. From sportswear to FMCG, BFSI to hospitality, stationery to fashion, health and sexual wellness, travel, gaming, communication, and fitness, Singh's versatile portfolio reflects his wide-ranging appeal and influence in today's market.
As per the eighth edition of Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2022 titled, by Kroll, an independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, Singh has jumped to the top with a brand value of $181.7 million, surpassing Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who secured the second position with a brand value of $176.9 million. In comparison, actor Akshay Kumar retained the third position with a brand value of $153.6 million.
According to Lloyd Mathias, business strategist, and angel investor, Singh is one of the big phenomena that has emerged as a superstar in the last 10 years. He says, “His hits including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, and Ram Leela have made him a superstar for the last 10 years. Apart from the movies, his energetic and entertaining personality, and dressing sense, for which he gets talked about and noticed make him attractive to brands across the spectrum compared to actors like Ranbir Kapoor who is silent-natured.”
He comes across as gregarious and fun - and most brand scripts are written to further emphasise those brand dimensions. No wonder he is the current favourite for brands.Dr Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Rediffusion and chief mentor, Indian Institute of Human Brands
Dr Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Rediffusion, an advertising agency and chief mentor, Indian Institute of Human Brands, an advertising agency, mentions that Singh scores very highly as per the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) research on being a 'Cool' and 'Fun' personality.
“He comes across as gregarious and fun - and most brand scripts are written to further emphasise those brand dimensions. No wonder he is the current favourite for brands. His youthful antics, his bizarre sense of timing, his humour, and general good fun attitude stand out. His unique sartorial sense, his slightly outlandish behaviour - the entire package is endearing,” he says.
Every ad is consumed for its own purpose and as long as that purpose is met, it is okay to onboard him (Ranveer Singh) and other celebrities.Darshana Bhalla, founder and CEO, D’Artist Talent Ventures
Given his association with numerous brands, the question arises, are the brand campaigns memorable solely because of his presence, or do they resonate with the audience beyond his involvement?
Smart brands learn to get into the personality of an actor and bring that out and not use them only as replacing a model.Lloyd Mathias, business strategist, and angel investor
Darshana Bhalla, founder and CEO, D’Artist Talent Ventures, an integrated multi-disciplinary celebrity solutions firm, believes that brand communication per se has to be crafted and drafted by itself (brand) and its people. “Singh does make brand communications memorable as he is a great performer and has a great affinity with consumers. Every ad is consumed for its own purpose and as long as that purpose is met, it is okay to onboard him and other celebrities,” she explains.
Mathias says, “Any brand that uses ambassadors does it to get high noticeability. Sometimes, the impact of a campaign remains the same despite the low TRP. Smart brands learn to get into the personality of an actor and bring that out and not use them only as replacing a model. Therefore, brands that have played on Ranveer’s quirkiness have done exceedingly well.”
As Singh continues to rise in the world of brand endorsements, a question lingers - is there a chance that he might stumble onto the edge of brand dilution? With his presence across an extensive array of categories, Singh's endorsement portfolio seems to know no bounds. Yet, amidst this expansive reach, concerns arise about the potential consequences of spreading oneself too thin.
On one hand, it reflects potential dilution, but on the other, it’s the driver of his growing rainbow portfolio. More seems less when it comes to Ranveer.Aviral Jain, managing director, Kroll
Aviral Jain, managing director, Kroll, states that Singh is infamously famous for his quirky entertainment style and versatile roles, making him an ideal candidate for opportunities across sectors and beyond borders.
“His social media standing is strong with more than 70 million followers. He brings a fresh new energy to the screen, coupled with offbeat brand campaigns resulting in successful outcomes. On one hand, it reflects potential dilution, but on the other, it’s the driver of his growing rainbow portfolio. More seems less when it comes to Ranveer,” he adds.
Bhalla says that if a celebrity is good news (beneficial for a brand), it should be spread. “If one is able to affect their weight on a certain kind, and quality of communication, or can increase the value and recallability of communication, then I don't think it is a problem to endorse several brands.”
Dr Goyal says, “All celebrities, Ranveer included, sign up for everything in sight when the going is good. Who likes to say no to Ma Lakshmi?”