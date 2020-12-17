What next for hygiene and immunity brands?

Anuja Mishra, head of marketing - personal care and hygiene, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “This year we saw a heightened trend of consumers adopting new behaviours – initially, we saw insecurity-led paranoid behaviour patterns, which were short term. But there are some behaviours like frequent hand washing, for instance, that have been incorporated into everyday rituals and have now penetrated lifestyles,” insisting that brands will, hereon, do well to pick their battles basis this classification. Sensible marketers will know which products have a short life and can thus be "let go of", according to Mishra.